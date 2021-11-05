Veterans Day to be observed Sunday
GILBERTSVILLE — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1339 of Gilbertsville will host a Veterans Day observance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. John Sheldon, retired, of Butternuts, Swill be the featured speaker.
All area veterans, their families and area residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone unvaccinated should wear a mask.
Call 1-607-783-2232 for more information.
Public forum set on merger plans
WORCESTER — Schenevus and Worcester residents are invited to register and attend a public forum on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to share feedback about the proposed merger between the two districts and upcoming Dec. 1 vote.
To be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Worcester Central School, a short presentation will be followed by facilitated small-group discussion.
According to a media release, the forum is being held to help Schenevus and Worcester school district leaders better understand the public’s issues, concerns or questions about the proposed merger.
Residents of both districts will also receive a newsletter in November with detailed information relating to the merger vote.
Information about the vote is available as well on the merger website at www.MSCSW.org.
Those who wish to attend the forum are asked to register by calling their local district office (Schenevus CSD: 1-607-638-5530, ext. 412; Worcester CSD: 1-607-397-8785., ext. 116), or emailingemily.popek@neric.org by Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Walk-ins will be accommodated to the extent possible, depending on COVID seating restrictions.
Roast pork dinner limited in number
OTEGO — The United Methodist Church at 10 Church St. in Otego will sponsor a drive-thru roast pork dinner from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The $12 meal will include sliced roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, vegetable, applesauce, roll and choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
The meal will be limited to 150 servings.
Dinners are to be pre-ordered by calling 607-988-7107 by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. No orders will be taken Saturday.
Thanksgiving meal orders being taken
OXFORD — Residents in the communities of Oxford and McDonough are invited to partake of the 37th annual free Thanksgiving take-out dinner from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 25.
According to a media release, sponsored by Church Women United of Oxford and St. Joseph’s Church, this year’s dinners will be distributed from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish House at 34 Main St. in Oxford.
Dinners are to be ordered by calling Sue at 1-607-316-3465 no later than Monday, Nov. 15.
Home deliveries to shut-ins in Oxford may be arranged by calling Barb at 1-607-843-9329 and Donna in McDonough at 1-607-647-5659.
Volunteers are being recruited by Audrey Johnson at 1-607-843-6249 to assist with serving and in the kitchen.
Free-will donations will be accepted for the dinner at NBT Bank in Oxford.
Drive-thru dinner to benefit veterans
SUNY COBLESKILL — A Veterans Day appreciation drive-thru dinner will be hosted from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Knapp Hall on the SUNY Cobleskill campus to benefit the Veterans Miracle Center in Albany.
According to a media release, free for veterans, cash donations will be requested of all others.
The menu will include roast pork loin with cider gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, focaccia bread with sun-dried tomato and oregano butter and fruit crisp.
College groups involved with putting on the event include the culinary arts program, Veterans Affairs, Cobleskill Auxiliary Services and Student Veterans Association.
