Open house to be held at SUNY school
SUNY COBLESKILL — The admissions department at SUNY Cobleskill will host a Virtual Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to a media release, a live, interactive campus experience will be presented to interested high school and transfer students and their families. An overview of the campus, academic presentations from SUNY Cobleskill’s professors and student question-and-answer panels will be included. Access information is available at slate.cobleskill.edu/register/OpenHouse2020.
Items sought for library’s bazaar
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library Association’s annual holiday bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays of Nov. 9 to Dec. 21, at the library. Donations of new or gently-used gift items are needed.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information.
Donations sought for holiday lunch
MILFORD — The Social and Emotional Learning Committee of Otsego Northern Catskill BOCES will host its second annual holiday luncheon on Monday, Nov. 23, at its OCED centers in Grand Gorge and Milford.
According to a media release, Chef Brian Wrubleski of Mel’s at 22 in Cooperstown will prepare turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and rolls.
Milk products have already been donated by Saputo Dairy Foods of Delhi, Chobani donated its Flip yogurt snacks and the Mount Vision Fire Department donated individual serving containers for each lunch.
Monetary and product donations are being accepted to cover the cost of the lunch. Call 607-286-7715 or at 607-588-6291 for more information and to donate.
All health and safety precautions will be followed. Students will maintain proper social distancing, receive an individual meal and return to their classrooms.
Reading challenge underway at library
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton has begun a November Reading Challenge. Patrons may enter their name and the title of every book they read on entry forms and deposit them in the challenge jar at the circulation desk.
Selections must be titles checked out of the library or through interlibrary loan.
The winner, to be chosen on Saturday, Nov. 21, will win a homemade pumpkin pie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.