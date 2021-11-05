Drive-thru dinner to benefit Veterans Miracle Center
SUNY COBLESKILL — A Veterans Day appreciation drive-thru dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Knapp Hall on the SUNY Cobleskill campus to benefit the Veterans Miracle Center in Albany.
According to a media release, free for veterans, cash donations will be requested of all others.
The menu will include roast pork loin with cider gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, focaccia bread with sun-dried tomato and oregano butter and fruit crisp.
College groups involved with putting on the event include the culinary arts program, Veterans Affairs, Cobleskill Auxiliary Services and Student Veterans Association.
‘First Lighting’ ceremony to be in Bainbridge Park
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge American Legion will host a flag/monument lighting ceremony at dusk (5:15 p.m.) on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, in Bainbridge Village Park.
Bainbridge American Legion Post 806 donated and recently installed lighting in the park and will present the “First Lighting” during the Veterans Day observance.
Masons to offer options for Thanksgiving dinner
SCHENEVUS — A dine-in or takeout dinner will be served from noon until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Masonic Lodge at 82 Main St. in Schenevus.
Delivery will also be available for which orders, to include an address, may be placed by calling 1-607-638-6033 no later than Wednesday, Nov. 24.
