Lighting ceremony to be held at park
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge American Legion will host a flag/monument lighting ceremony at dusk (5:15 p.m.) on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, in Bainbridge Village Park.
Bainbridge American Legion Post 806 donated and recently installed lighting in the park and will present the “First Lighting” during the Veterans Day ceremony.
Word Thursdays to feature writers
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will broadcast its next Word Thursdays Online program live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
According to a media release, writer, editor and professor Elizabeth Powell of Vermont and writer, professor emerita and former Poet Laureate Mary Kay Rummel of Ventura County, California, will be the featured guests.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Doubleday Dancers to celebrate harvest
COOPERSTOWN — The Doubleday Dancers Western Square Dance Club of Cooperstown will have its harvest dance and pie night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Cooperstown Elementary School on Walnut Street.
Ray Taylor will call Mainstream and Plus dances and Elma Taylor will Cue.
Admission is $5 per person, payable at the door.
Face masks will be required to be worn to enter the building and dancers are requested to have been vaccinated against COVID.
Call 1-607-264-8128 or 1-607-547-8665 for more information.
Bazaar to return to Major’s Inn
GILBERTSVILLE — A holiday bazaar with lunch will be held at The Major’s Inn at 104 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13.
The first holiday event since 2019, shoppers are requested to wear masks and make use of the hand sanitizer that will be provided.
Proceeds will go toward the on-going restoration of the Inn.
Call 607-783-2393 or 607-783-2967 for more information.
Church to host seasonal bazaar
SIDNEY — A Celebrate the Season bazaar will be held at Sidney United Methodist Church at 12 Liberty St. in Sidney from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 14.
Friday will include a takeout lunch.
Church schedules lunch and two sales
RICHFIELD SPRINGS —
The Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs will sponsor a luncheon, bake sale and craft corner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Lunch customers may choose from a variety of soups and sandwiches. Potato chips, a beverage and homemade dessert will be included for a suggested $7 donation.
The bake sale will include pies, breads and cookies.
The craft corner will be in the winter chapel and will feature handcrafted items made by area artisans.
Pomona Grange set to meet Saturday
WORCESTER — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Worcester M&M building at 115 Main St., next to the Methodist Church in Worcester. Local Grange members are encouraged to attend.
Reports from Pomona officers, committees and Subordinate Granges will be given.
The recent New York State Grange session in Cortland will be also be discussed. Those attending as delegates were Barton Snedeker, Calvin Wilcox and David and Sandy Stoy from Butternut Valley Grange; Sammie Tabor and Doug Roberts from Westville Grange; and Tom and Pat Hornbeck from Colonel Harper Grange. Other Grangers attending from the county were State Grange Overseer Elaine Smith, Ken Smith, treasurer; Roger Halbert, secretary, Irene Fassett, state pianist and Roberta Halbert, Mary Anne Campbell, Barb Hill and Norman, Anna, Bruce and Helen Ritchey.
Book collection set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host its fall book collection from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 13.
Books in good condition and suitable for resale may be dropped off downstairs in the meeting room at the Village Hall at 22 Main St.
No magazines, travel books or encyclopedias should be included.
Department to host roast beef dinner
WEST LAURENS — The West Laurens Fire Department’s takeout harvest dinner will be held from 4 p.m. until sold out Saturday, Nov. 13. Dinners will include roast beef, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert.
The department is at 2766 State Route 23.
Church to sponsor 55th turkey dinner
SCHENEVUS — The 55th annual turkey dinner at Schenevus United Methodist Church will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The takeout only meal with all the trimmings will be by donation.
The church is at 66 Main St.
Call 1-607-638-5867 for more information.
Open Mic night set for Saturday
STAMFORD — The Community Music Network will present its Second Saturday Open Mic on Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Gallery at 128 Main St. in Stamford.
Pamela West-Finkle will host. Musicians, songwriters, singers and poets of all ages are welcome to participate.
Participants may register at 6:30 p.m. or by emailing communitymusicnet@gmail.com or calling 1-607-441-8448.
The music will start at 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome.
Light refreshments will be available. Masks are recommended.
The event is free and funded in part with grants from the Robinson Broadhurst and O’Connor Foundations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.