Worcester to have Monday blood drive
WORCESTER — A community blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 607-397-8119 for more information and to make an appointment.
Count needed for roast pork dinner
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Pre-ordering is required by Oct. 11, for the drive-thru roast pork dinner scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
The $11 dinner will include roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable casserole, roll with butter and apple crisp.
Call 315-858-1451 or 315-858-2357 to place orders and designate a pickup time.
Customers are asked to provide exact payment, wear face masks and should not arrive more than five minutes before their scheduled time.
Hyde Hall tours focused on ghosts
SPRINGFIELD — Hyde & Shriek candlelight ghost tours will be be held at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3, 9 and 10, 16 and 17, 23 and 24, and 30 and 31, at Hyde Hall at 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road in Springfield.
According to presenters, the guided tours will explore eerie places where ghostly apparitions have reportedly dwelt for more than two centuries.
Masks are required. Limited to six people per tour, anyone planning to take the tour should be able to walk for extended periods and climb stairs without difficulty.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 and are available online at hyde-hall.square.site.
Visit hydehall.org for more information.
Advance orders required for dinner
SCHENEVUS — The Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor a takeout dinner featuring Chicken Parmesan from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at its hall at 25 Main St. in Schenevus.
The $12 meal with include a salad, spaghetti and dessert.
Advance orders are required no later than Oct. 10, and may be made by calling 607-638-9298 or 210-818-6589.
