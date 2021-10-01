Old Schoolhouse to be site of Fall Festival
MIDDLEFIELD — A Fall Festival will be held for the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Old Middlefield Schoolhouse at 3698 County Highway 35 in Middlefield.
According to a media release from the Middlefield Historical Association, this year’s featured exhibit in the 1875 Schoolhouse building is “Churches around the Middlefield Township.” There is also a miniature display of the Cooperstown-Westville Airport. Upstairs, the development of life in Middlefield is depicted with artifacts, printed materials and photographs of the history of the town.
Games and activities will be available for all ages and pumpkins will be available to paint and take home.
A variety of vintage farm tractors and antique cars will also be displayed.
Booths will feature items made by local craft artisans.
Donated items will be available to bid on at the Lucky Draw Auction and the Old Schoolhouse Gift Shop will also be open.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase from the Tickled Pink Food Truck.
Organizers recommend that face masks be worn inside the Schoolhouse. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the grounds.
Apple fundraiser set for Saturday
GILBERTSVILLE — An Apple Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Christ Church at 166 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
Included will be a bake sale with fresh and frozen apple pies, games for children, a garage sale, crafts, raffles, food options and takeout pulled pork dinners. Dinners may be ordered by calling 607-244-3852.
Proceeds will be used to send children to church camp.
Visit www.christchurchgville.org for more information.
Community to have Monday blood drive
WORCESTER — A Red Cross community blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
Movies to be shown weekly in Norwich
NORWICH — Free frightfully funny Halloween movies will be presented Wednesdays in October by the Chenango Arts Council and Guernsey Memorial Library. They will be shown at 7 p.m. in Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The first movie, “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” on Oct. 6, will be followed by “Transylvania 6-5000” on Oct. 13; the Mel Brooks film “Young Frankenstein” on Oct. 20; and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 27.
Free popcorn will be provided. Masks are recommended in the theater.
Monthly dinner set in area community
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a casserole-style chicken dinner with all the fixings along with desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
The front lawn will have tables for outdoor dining, weather permitting, and the dining room will be open for seating.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the dinner.
Church taking orders for harvest dinner
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A drive-thru harvest turkey dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
The $12 meal will include sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, vegetable casserole, cranberry sauce, sweet bread, roll and butter and a choice of apple, pumpkin or mince pie.
Orders with desired pick up times are to placed no later than Oct. 9, by calling 315-858-1451.
Customers should not arrive more than five minutes before their scheduled pick up time.
