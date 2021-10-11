Ordering deadline Tuesday for dinner
MIDDLEFIELD — The deadline to place orders for a home-cooked roast turkey dinner set for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Middlefield Baptist Church at 121 Rezen Road in Middlefield, is Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The donation takeout meal will include all of the traditional trimmings including homemade pies.
A limit of 100 orders has been set for the dinner.
Orders are to be placed with Sue at 607-264-8042. A name and telephone number should be left for a confirmation return call.
Rabies vaccinations to be given at clinic
EAST BRANCH — Delaware County Public Health will host a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at East Branch Fire Hall, at 29 Bridge St. in East Branch.
Attendees must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing at the clinic.
Cats and dogs may receive their first rabies vaccine at 3 months old. Those who wish to have their pets vaccinated with a three year booster must provide vaccination records.
Dogs must be on a leash and under proper control. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrying case.
Call 607-832-5200 for more information.
New Lisbon Board plans meetings
GARRATTSVILLE — The New Lisbon Town Board will have a question-and-answer session on the highway barn proposal, a public hearing on the 2022 preliminary budget and its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
All will be held at the town hall at 908 County Road 16 in Garrattsville. The Q&A will be at 7 p.m., with the public hearing at 7:30 p.m. followed by the regular monthly meeting.
School has room on five committees
ROXBURY — Roxbury Central School is looking for parent and community members to serve on a number of committees. They include policy, budget, audit, wellness and communication.
Letters of interest may be sent to Superintendent Jeffrey J. Bennett, Roxbury Central School, 53729 State Highway 36, Roxbury, NY 12474, or emailed to bennettj@roxburycsd.org by Oct. 15.
DOAS to celebrate anniversary online
The 54th anniversary celebration of the founding of Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will take place online starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
According to a media release, the Bucket Raffle is underway and has gone virtual. It features items donated by local artisans and patrons. Photos of raffle items are available at https://doas.us/2021-raffle-items/ with information regarding how to obtain raffle tickets.
The featured presenter will be naturalist and author Scott Weidensaul, who provided a program in April on migration. His Zoom presentation will focus on the smallest owl found in the east, the Northern Saw-whet Owl, a species he has been researching for more than a quarter of a century. For more information, visit https://doas.us/twenty-five-years-of-late-nights-and-wee-owls/
Registration is required at https://doas.us/2021-charter-celebration/. A donation of $25 is suggested in lieu of dinner fees. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent along with a reminder email the day before the event.
Social at church to benefit food pantry
BLOOMVILLE — St. Paul’s Church at 464 River St. in Bloomville will host a penny social starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct.16, to benefit the Bloomville Food Pantry.
Drawings will begin at 3 p.m. Door prizes, gift baskets and nine tables with items to win will be included.
Participants are asked to wear masks.
The church is an accessible facility.
Farmers’ Museum to offer ghost tours
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museums annual Halloween-time tours “Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours” will be offered Friday and Saturdays Oct. 15, 22, 23, 29 and 30. The lantern-lit tour of the museum grounds will run every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Participants will hear a guide recount the many mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the 19th-century historic village, as in the tale of a young ghost who roams the rooms of Bump Tavern or the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil in the Blacksmith Shop, presenters said in a media release. During each tour, Michael Henrici will brings one of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tales to life. The event is inspired by Louis C. Jones’s classic collection of folk tales, “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” a record of haunted history and restless spirits in New York.
The hourlong tours will cost $15 for members and $17 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. The tours are recommended for ages 10 and older as this tour may be too intense for small children, according to the release. Small groups of eight per tour or a single, larger family unit may reserve one of our limited time slots. Those who family group numbers more than eight, are asked to call the museum at 607-547-1456 for booking guidance. Face masks are required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.
The tour will move over uneven ground in the dark. Visitors with potential mobility issues should email d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org or call the museum in advance to ensure the visit is as safe and enjoyable as possible, according to the release. The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80 just outside of Cooperstown.
Visit www.farmersmuseum.org or call 607-547-1456 for more information.
