Society to benefit from store’s event
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society invites community members to participate in this year’s reimagined annual “Friends Helping Friends” event hosted by Boscov’s department store.
According to a media release, to allow for social distancing and to avoid crowds, festivities have been expanded to two days. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 14 and 15, shoppers will receive a 20% discount off the lowest sale prices. When shoppers select the Chenango County Historical Society from the list of participating organizations before checking out either in-store or online, Boscov’s will donate 5% of that total purchase to support operations at the museum at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
Visit www.facebook.com/chenangohist or www.ChenangoHistorical.org for information.
Food distribution set for Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will begin its free monthly drive-thru food distribution for those in need of a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Bagged food will be given to families until the supply is gone.
According to a media release, last month, 45 families received a helping hand up from 36 in August.
Motorists are asked to enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street. Masked and gloved church members will pass the food through vehicle windows. All are welcome.
Free rabies clinic to be in Delhi
DELHI — A free rabies clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held by appointment only from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Heart of the Catskills Humane Society at 46610 State Highway 10 in Delhi.
Sponsored by Delaware County Public Health, more information pertaining to the clinic is at www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Call 607-832-5200 to schedule an appointment.
Legion to sponsor roast pork dinner
LAURENS — The American Legion at 176 Main St. in Laurens will serve a roast pork dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
The menu will include roast pork, dressing, potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and gingerbread. The cost will be $10 for adults and $6 for children older than 6. Children 5 and younger may eat for free.
Call 607-293-7356 for more information.
Pot roast dinner to be takeout only
ROXBURY — The annual beef pot roast dinner hosted by Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church at 53837 State Highway 30 in Roxbury will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Takeout only this year, the $15 dinner will include beef pot roast with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and dessert. Senior citizens will pay $13. Proceeds will benefit the church’s general fund.
Call 607-326-7101 to place orders and for more information.
