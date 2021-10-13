Farmers’ Museum to offer ghost tours
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum’s annual Halloween-time tours “Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours” will be offered Friday and Saturdays, Oct. 15, 22, 23, 29 and 30. The lantern-lit tour of the museum grounds will run every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Participants will hear a guide recount mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the 19th-century historic village, as in the tale of a young ghost who roams the rooms of Bump Tavern or the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil in the Blacksmith Shop, presenters said in a media release. During each tour, Michael Henrici will brings one of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tales to life. The event is inspired by Louis C. Jones’s classic collection of folk tales, “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” a record of haunted history and restless spirits in New York.
The hourlong tours will cost $15 for members and $17 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. The tours are recommended for ages 10 and older as the tour may be too intense for small children, according to the release. Small groups of eight per tour or a single, larger family unit may reserve one of the limited time slots. Those who family group numbers more than eight, are asked to call the museum at 607-547-1456 for booking guidance. Face masks are required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.
The tour will move over uneven ground in the dark. Visitors with potential mobility issues should email d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org or call the museum in advance to ensure the visit is as safe and enjoyable as possible, according to the release.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80 just outside of Cooperstown.
Visit www.farmersmuseum.org for more information.
Harvest dinner to be at Hamden church
HAMDEN — A harvest dinner will be served from 3 p.m. until the food is gone Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hamden Presbyterian Church at 35806 State Highway 10 in Hamden.
The takeout meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, squash, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and pie.
Free-will offerings will be accepted to benefit the church.
Area library to host Saturday open house
GILBERTSVILLE — The Gilbertsville Free Library at 17 Commercial St. in Gilbertsville will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, on Oct. 16.
According to a media release, the event is being held in conjunction with “The Great Give Back” initiative that some libraries throughout New York State participate in each year.
Complimentary ice cream and yogurt will be served by Otsego County Dairy Princess Hannah Bonczkowski of Gilbertsville.
Guests may also participate in a bookmark making activity, applying the Japanese paper folding technique of origami.
Call 607-783-2832 or visit www.gilbertsvillefreelibrary.org for more information.
Historical society to have annual meeting
MARGARETVILLE — The Historical Society of the Town of Middletown will hold its annual meeting and luncheon at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Margaretville Fire Hall on Church Street.
The featured speaker will be Chuck D’Imperio, who will describe some of the 50 “Unknown Museums of Upstate New York” that are included in his book of the same name.
Space is limited. RSVP by Oct. 16, by calling 845-586-2860 or emailing history@catskill.net. Cost is $20 per person.
Lunch, catered by Mary’s Cookin’ Again, will feature chicken and vegetarian entrees. It will be followed by a business meeting that will include reports on the society’s 2020-21 activities and finances and the election of three HSM trustees.
Members will be asked to approve new trustees Linda Armour, a Redkill native and retired elementary school teacher; and Gary Smith, a lifelong resident of Middletown who recently retired from the New York City Department of Environmental Conservation. Agnes Laub, a retired teacher and school administrator who lives in Fleischmanns, is seeking a second three-year term on the board.
Departing the board after many years of service are Marilyn Pitetti and Henry Friedman.
D’Imperio’s talk will follow the business portion of the meeting.
Copies of his books will be available for purchase.
Visit mtownhistory.org for more information.
Food historian to speak in Jefferson
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will host a free talk by food historian Peter G. Rose on heirloom cookbooks and recipes as documents of social and family history at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in Judd Hall at 163 Main St. in Jefferson.
What recipes are included can somestimes give an indication of the family’s ethnicity and how that ethnicity was retained over generations through the continuation of customs and celebrations.
Using her knowledge of Dutch customs and food history, Rose will discuss examples of such recipe/scrapbooks, dating as far back as the late 17th century and ranging to the 20th century that contain Dutch recipes. Photographs of pages in cookbooks as well as 17th-century paintings will illustrate the talk. The audience is encouraged to bring old family cookbooks/recipe boxes and a discussion of the importance of saving such items will be part of the program.
Reprints of cookbooks will be available.
Speaker Series set to begin Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present its first program of the 2021-22 Sunday Speaker Series online from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
“Long COVID Syndrome and Other Post-COVID Complications” will be presented by Bassett Healthcare Network doctor Richard Loftus.
According to a media release, Loftus will explain what “long COVID” is as well as other complications seen in survivors of mild or asymptomatic COVID infections. His talk will cover how common the problems are, what causes them and if they are preventable.
Loftus recently joined the Department of Medicine at Bassett Medical Center as a Prime Care attending physician. His prior work in Southern California includes bench research and clinical experience in HIV management, medical education and community medicine.
The monthly Sunday Speaker programs are at 3 p.m. via Zoom and are free and open to the public.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
Input wanted on tailwaters recreation plan
Friends of the Upper Delaware River, using funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, among other sources, is developing a voluntary recreational plan for the Upper Delaware River Tailwaters region, including the towns of Colchester, Deposit and Hancock in Delaware County.
This community-based plan will, with a view toward tourism development, address river access in a manner that is sensitive to native wildlife habitat, water quality implications and flooding issues. The plan will showcase unique recreational opportunities available in the study area that strike the balance between recreation and environmental values, according to a media release. It will be offered to municipalities as a resource for potentially securing funding for improvements, restoration and other initiatives designed to protect natural resources as well as address landowner concerns.
Gathering the opinions of landowners and recreationists is critical to this effort, according FUDR Executive Director Jeff Skelding. “This plan is a cooperative project intended to offer communities, landowners and recreationists in the Upper Delaware River Tailwaters region some ideas and resources they can use to improve recreation opportunities while simultaneously protecting the resources themselves.”
Two surveys have been created; one for landowners along the streams and the other for recreationists (anglers, boaters, hikers, sightseers, etc.) who use the resources. The surveys can be found at https://www.fudr.org/udrrecplanand and at various locations, including the FUDR office, town halls and local businesses.
Survey responses will be accepted until Oct. 20.
