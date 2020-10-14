Fall craft show set for Saturday
MORRIS — A fall craft show and chicken barbecue will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at VFW Post 1417 at 314 Ellis Road in Morris.
Handmade items and baked goods will be available along with chicken dinners and chicken halves.
The barbecue will start at noon. Dinners will be $10 each and chicken halves will be $6 each.
Social distancing rules will apply. Attendees should wear masks.
Book signing, tour on tap in Schoharie
SCHOHARIE — The Old Stone Fort Museum will host an outdoor book signing and tour of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, featuring local historian Jeff O’Connor of Turning Point 1777, author of “The Old Stone Fort – Guardian of Schoharie County History Since 1772.”
The book is described as in-depth history of the building, from its Palatine backstory to the present.
Highlights include its architectural and ornamental elements, as well as the earliest High Dutch Reformed churches of Foxes Dorf, the David Williams Monument, the Lower Fort and Sir John Johnson’s Raid of 1780. It includes maps, illustrations and photographs.
Copies of the book will be available to buy for $30.
According to a media release, the event will be limited to 40 people. Preregistration is required by calling 518-295-7192.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Participants will also be asked to register for the free tour which will be on a first come, first served basis.
The 1 p.m. tour will illustrate the building’s history and adjacent grounds, as well as many of the people and events associated with it. The book signing will follow at 2 p.m.
Call 518-295-7192 for more information.
Flu shot clinic to be offered in Norwich
NORWICH — A drive-thru seasonal flu shot clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the parking lot of Chenango County Office Building at 5 Court St. in Norwich. Staff will guide everyone through the process.
The cost will be $15 for those 19 and older and free for those 10 to 18.
Attendees should arrive on time for their appointment wearing a mask, be in a vehicle with no more than four people, bring their cell phone, wear a short-sleeved shirt to allow for their upper arm to be exposed. They should not bring their pets.
Call the county Department of Public Health at 607-337-1660 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to preregister no later than Friday, Oct. 16.
Speaker Series set to begin Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — The first program of the 2020–21 Sunday Speaker Series, presented by the Friends of the Village Library, will be held via Zoom from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
A local resident, historian and author Gretchen Sorin will discuss her book, “Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights.”
The book describes how the automobile changed African American life and examines why travel was so central to the Civil Rights movement.
According to a media release, programs in October and November will be Community Book Reads focused on subjects that complement the themes of the FOVL “Cooperstown Reflects on Race” series. November’s discussion will be on Colson Whitehead’s novel, “The Underground Railroad.”
Sorin, a distinguished professor, has been director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program of the State University of New York for more than 25 years.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
Roast turkey dinner to be by donation
MIDDLEFIELD — A takeout fall roast turkey dinner set for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Middlefield Baptist Church at 121 Rezen Road in Middlefield, will be by donation.
The meal will include all the traditional trimmings including homemade pies.
A limit of 100 orders has been set for the dinner.
Orders may be placed with Dorothy at 607-547-9093 or Sue at 607-264-8042.
No orders will be taken the day of the dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.