Reception to mark opening of two exhibits by area artist
NORWICH — A reception will mark the opening of two exhibits featuring the works of Annie Gohde at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
“Once Upon a Time” and “Inhale/Exhale” will be displayed in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries.
According to a media release, “Once Upon a Time” is an exploration of childhood and imagination, while “Inhale/Exhale” examines all of the activities and part of life that became a struggle when one’s ability to breath is impaired.
Call 607-336-2787 or visit www.chenangoarts.org for more information.
Sharon Spa Poetry Festival to be held over two days
SHARON SPRINGS — Klinkhart Hall Arts Center will present the 2021 Sharon Springs Poetry Festival Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16.
According to a media release, the event will feature visiting poets Stephanie Burt and Dora Malech. Poetry Festival founder Paul Muldoon will also be a featured poet, a first for the festival now in its fifth year.
Poetry readings by Burt, Malech and Muldoon will take place at Sharon Springs Central School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Books written by the poets will be available for purchase and may be autographed by the authors.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Burt and Malech will conduct free poetry writing workshops at Roseboro Hotel. Muldoon will host a workshop at Sharon Springs Free Library.
Participation in the workshops requires wearing facemasks and 10 copies of an original poem. Preregistration is required.
At 2 p.m. a panel discussion will follow at Roseboro Hotel featuring all three poets, titled “Poetry and Pain” that will explore the questions: Is poetry a salve, or is it a provocation?
Visit https://klinkharthall.org/poetry-festival-2021/ for more information and to register for one of the workshops.
Speaker Series set to begin Sunday with COVID talk
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present its first program of the 2021-22 Sunday Speaker Series online from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
“Long COVID Syndrome and Other Post-COVID Complications” will be presented by Bassett Healthcare Network doctor Richard Loftus.
According to a media release, Loftus will explain what “long COVID” is as well as other complications seen in survivors of mild or asymptomatic COVID infections. His talk will cover how common the problems are, what causes them and if they are preventable.
Loftus recently joined the Department of Medicine at Bassett Medical Center as a Prime Care attending physician.
His prior work in Southern California includes bench research and clinical experience in HIV management, medical education and community medicine.
The monthly Sunday Speaker programs are at 3 p.m. via Zoom and are free and open to the public.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
Evening program for local writers on tap for Monday
STAMFORD — Local writers are encouraged to share their craft at a Writers Evening to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release from the Roxbury Arts Group, participants will engage with fellow writers as they paint descriptive stories of scenes with twists and turns. Others will share their creative projects and literary voices.
RAG invites both new and seasoned writers to share their works, exchange ideas and participate in discussions following each reading.
Writers Evening takes place monthly on the third Monday and is free. The Nov. 15 meeting will be virtual, on Zoom. Email programs@roxbury artsgroup.org for the link needed to participate.
Donations will be accepted to support the program and other RAG offerings. Reading slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Email headwaters@roxburyarts group.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.