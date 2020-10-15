Unwanted tires to be collected
GILBOA — Gilboa residents may dispose of unwanted tires from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Gilboa Highway Garage at 104 Stryker Road in Gilboa.
There is a maximum of 20 tires without rims up to truck size and two tractor tires per household.
Four day schedule returns at library
DELHI — Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi has returned to its pre-pandemic weekly schedule.
According to a media release, masked and distanced community members may visit from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Patrons may browse the shelves, or request by phone that a book or DVD be pulled and readied for a swifter exchange.
Public computers are available for 30 minute sessions.
Visit libraries.4cls.org/delhi/ or call 607-746-2662 for more information.
Pumpkins sought for glowing event
COOPERSTOWN — An all-outdoor Pumpkin Glow, from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in Cooperstown, is being organized by the Cooperstown Art Association.
According to a media release, carved or decorated lighted pumpkins will be displayed on the porch of the Village Hall at 22 Main St.
Attendees should dress accordingly and are reminded to wear their masks.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Election Night supper canceled
STAMFORD — The Election Night Turkey Supper traditionally served at the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford will not be held this year because of the ongoing pandemic.
The decision by the elders was made based on concerns for the health and safety of the public and congregation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.