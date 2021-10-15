Input wanted on tailwaters plan
Friends of the Upper Delaware River is developing a voluntary recreational plan for the Upper Delaware River Tailwaters region, including the towns of Colchester, Deposit and Hancock in Delaware County.
This community-based plan will, with a view toward tourism development, address river access in a manner that is sensitive to native wildlife habitat, water quality implications and flooding issues.
The plan will showcase unique recreational opportunities available in the study area that strike the balance between recreation and environmental values, according to a media release.
It will be offered to municipalities as a resource for potentially securing funding for improvements, restoration and other initiatives designed to protect natural resources as well as address landowner concerns.
Gathering the opinions of landowners and recreationists is critical to this effort, according FUDR Executive Director Jeff Skelding. “This plan is a cooperative project intended to offer communities, landowners and recreationists in the Upper Delaware River Tailwaters region some ideas and resources they can use to improve recreation opportunities while simultaneously protecting the resources themselves.”
Two surveys have been created; one for landowners along the streams and the other for recreationists (anglers, boaters, hikers, sightseers, etc.) who use the resources. Surveys are available at www.fudr.org/udrrecplan, the FUDR office, town halls and local businesses.
Survey responses will be accepted until Oct. 20.
