Board to conduct hearing on proposal
WELLS BRIDGE — The Unatego Central School District Board of Education will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, on a proposed expenditure.
According to a media release, an amount not to exceed $120,000 from the district’s Repair Reserve Fund would be used for repairs and reversible stabilization of the water and ice damage at the elementary school parapet.
The public may view the proceedings and interact via Zoom meeting software or participate by phone. Access information will be posted on the district’s website at www.unatego.org and the school’s Facebook page.
Election Day Supper set in Jordanville
JORDANVILLE — A takeout/drive-thru Election Day Supper is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Jordanville Federated Church of Christ at 209 Main St.
The $14 supper will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, carrots, French kraut, rolls and pie.
Orders will be picked up at assigned times by masked motorists who remain in their cars.
The required reservations will be accepted until Oct. 21. They may be made by calling 315-858-2798. Organizers request that patrons provide exact change or pay by check.
Pick up times will be assigned in 30 minute slots from 4 to 6 p.m.
