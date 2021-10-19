Hydrant flushing underway in village
COOPERSTOWN — Village residents and business owners are advised that hydrant flushing will begin at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, and continue until Oct. 25, in Cooperstown.
Call the water department at 607-547-5591 for more information.
Grange to host pulled pork dinner
GILBERTSVILLE — A pulled pork and mac-and-cheese dinner will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, with preorders and takeout only from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville. The side door will be used for pickup. The menu will be pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, applesauce and pumpkin dessert.
Orders must be placed by Friday, Oct. 22, by calling 607-563-1104.
Call issued for jack-o-lanterns
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association has issued a call, not for artists, but for pumpkins, also sometimes referred to as jack-o-lanterns.
The organization’s Pumpkin Glow event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, on the porch of the village building at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Organizers are planning for a dazzling display but need pumpkins to make it happen.
All carved and/or decorated pumpkins should be accompanied by candles and may be submitted by individuals, families, schools, or groups.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Middlefield Demsto host reception
MIDDLEFIELD — The Middlefield Town Democrats will have a meet-and-greet fundraising reception from 6:30 to 8 pm. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Templeton Hall at 63 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
Candidates for the November election will be there including write-in candidate for supervisor, David Karl; town board candidates Peggy Leon and Jennifer Pindar Van Kampen and town clerk candidate Arthur Weinstock.
An RSVP to https:/secure.actblue.com/donate/middlefield2021 is requested.
Light refreshments and drinks will be served.
Proceeds will support the group’s efforts.
Food distributionto be Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those in the area needing a helping hand on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Food will safely be given to each family arriving at the church by 4 p.m. and will continue until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street to receive the food from masked and gloved church members.
Discussion series set on 1999 book
SCHOHARIE — Schoharie County Historical Society will host an educational series and discussion about the book “Discovering the Forgotten History of African Americans in Schoharie County” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Schoharie United Presbyterian Church at 314 Main St. in Schoharie. The series will continue monthly through April.
According to a media release, in the book, author John Daniels explores the history of Blacks in Schoharie County in the early 1700s and continues with a timeline encompassing wars, local agriculture, schools, churches, abolition, businesses and genealogy.
The series kick off will include a welcome and introduction by Katherine Hawkins, an active member of Peacemakers of Schoharie County and close friend of the author who died in 2012.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, Schoharie County Historical Society genealogist Catherine Adams will lead a discussion on the first two chapters, taking a closer look at the origins of Blacks in the county using primary sources, census records and family groups.
Additional programs with Schoharie County Historian Ted Shuart and local historian Peter Lindemann will be held on Thursdays, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, and March 24.
Call 518-295-7192 for more information including how to participate virtually.
Business milestones to be recognized
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce wants to know about any businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries so they may be commemorated at the group’s upcoming annual meeting.
Businesses with anniversary years of 25, 50, 75, 100, etc., are encouraged to contact the chamber at office@cooperstownchamber.org or call 607-547-9983 for more information.
The annual membership meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, outside on the patio at Brewery Ommegang.
Earlville Opera House to host ghost tours
EARLVILLE — Paranormal tours will be offered at Earlville Opera House Friday, Oct. 22.
There will be two investigations of the venue at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville, from 7 to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to midnight.
The cost is $20 per person.
Tours will be lead by paranormal investigator Kenny Harris. Space is limited and reservations are being accepted.
Call 315-691-3550 or visit earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
