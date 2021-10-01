CANO to unveil October exhibit
ONEONTA — Community Arts Network of Oneonta will welcome artists Morgan Craig, Michael Hower and Joanna Warwick to Wilber Mansion for its October exhibit.
According to a media release, the artists share a common theme among their work, man-made landscape and the effect it has on surrounding communities.
An opening reception for the public will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. Refreshments will be offered and masks will be required to be worn.
Gallery reception set for Louise Kalin
MARGARETVILLE — Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville will have a reception to mark the opening of a new exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
“As the Crow Flies,” print variations by Louise Kalin, will be featured at the gallery through Sunday, Oct. 24, along with “Through the Looking Glass,” a show of works by gallery members.
Longview Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org for more information.
Mystery thriller to be performed
BAINBRIDGE — “Burying the Hatchetts” by Whitney Ryan Garrity will be presented by the Out of the Woodwork Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Town Hall Theater at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Described as a comedic mystery thriller, “Burying the Hatchetts” takes place in the late 1800s and is the story of aspiring performer Daphne Prescott and her faithful maid and companion Greta Gump, who become stranded on a deserted road in the English countryside. The ladies meet Dr. Miles Mountebank and soon find themselves guests at the cursed Hatchett House, where they meet Lord and second Lady Hatchett, Lord Hatchett’s frail niece, Winnie Hatchett, Hannah the maid and Angus, the stable keeper. While the Lord mourns his first wife, the rest of the family has some morbid quirks of the own.
Directed by Debra Brennesholtz, the cast includes Remi Crandall, Amanda Crandall-Wheeler, Derek Mignerey, Brook Prislupsky, Cat Robinson, Ron Shimmerling, Sara Bittner and Gavin Hoeppner.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Visit www.facebook.com/OWPTheaatre/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.