Fruit pies set to be sold on Election Day
MORRIS — An Election Day pie sale will be sponsored by the Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris.
According to a media release, all pies will be baked at one facility. Varieties include double-crust apple, apple-blueberry, apple-strawberry, apple-raspberry and French rhubarb which has a crumb crust. Pies will sell for $12 each. Prepaid orders are requested by Friday, Oct. 23.
Those interested may call the center at 607-263-2150 for more information, to place orders and reserve a Nov. 3 pickup time.
Annual turkey supper to be held
WELLS BRIDGE — The Wells Bridge Fire Department Auxiliary will host its annual turkey supper at the firehouse at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
The takeout meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, homemade breads, rolls, Waldorf salad, cranberry sauce and pumpkin or apple pie for $12 per person or $40 for groups of four.
Call 607-227-5864 to place advance orders.
Proceeds will support the fire department and auxiliary.
Funding for the arts available in region
The Chenango and Otsego County Decentralization Grant Program application deadline for 2021 arts-related programs is Jan. 15. Awards will be announced in March.
According to a media release, nonprofit arts organizations and individual artists may apply for grants up to $5,000 to help strengthen the arts and cultural programs in their communities. Developed by the New York State Council on the Arts, the DEC program is administered by Earlville Opera House under the direction of DEC Coordinator Victoria Calvert Kappel. It also includes Broome County.
The program offers Community Arts grants for arts and cultural projects to community-based organizations, groups, collectives, or individual artists. Arts Education grants offer two funding categories: Pre K-12 In-School Projects and After-School and Community-Based Learning. Arts Education grants support nonprofit organizations, cultural groups and/or individual artists in providing in-depth, arts education projects to participants of all ages.
A series of free virtual grant workshops will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 29 and Nov. 5, to assist potential applicants. The required preregistration may be completed by emailing Kapell at victoria.kappel@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Nominations for grant review will be accepted on an on-going basis. Statements of interest along with a resume may be emailed to Kapell.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information including grant guidelines and application materials.
Artists wanted for annual holiday sale
EARLVILLE — The 23rd annual Earlville Opera House Holiday Sale will be held virtually from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. The deadline to register to participate is 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
Repeat artists will need to complete the online form at tinyurl.com/yylk4os6.
New artists are required to email a description and five images of the artwork they plan to sell, including a photo or description of their display no later than Oct. 31, to saige@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Call 315-691-3550 for more information.
Animal shelters join awareness program
HYDE PARK — An education program designed to help consumers distinguish puppy mills from responsible breeders launched nationally last month is being promoted locally.
According to a media release from the Susquehanna SPCA, the program, “PAWS Before You Pay,” encourages people who are planning to buy a puppy to do their research first and empowers them with the information and resources necessary to do so. PAWS stands for Puppy Mill Awareness With Shelters.
“Puppy mills are cruel and inhumane,” Haynes said in the release, adding “Our shelter receives complaint calls and inquiries all the time about several puppy mills operating in and around Otsego County.”
The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley in Howes Cave, Delaware Valley Humane Society in Delhi, Herkimer County Humane Society in Mohawk and Oneonta’s Superheroes in Ripped Jeans are proponents of the program.
Visit www.sqspca.org or another participating shelter’s website, click on the PAWS tab for more information from the Humane Society of the United States.
