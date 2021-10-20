Venue in Earlville to host ghost tours
EARLVILLE — Paranormal tours will be offered at Earlville Opera House Friday, Oct. 22.
There will be two investigations of the venue at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville, from 7 to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to midnight.
The cost is $20 per person.
Tours will be lead by paranormal investigator Kenny Harris. Space is limited and reservations are being accepted.
Call 315-691-3550 or visit earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
OCCA to sponsor ‘Ride and Walk’
The Otsego County Conservation Association will sponsor “Ride and Walk: Lackawanna Trail Park” at 1p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 167 McKoons Road in South Columbia, not far from Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, offered in conjunction with the Utica, Chenango & Susquehanna Valley Railroad, the event will include a short train ride on the UC&SV’s narrow gauge railroad followed by a 3.5 mile guided nature walk along the right of way. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children and may be purchased in advance at www.ucsvroute.com.
Visit www.occainfo.org/calendar for more information.
Event organizedto help Louisiana
ANDES — The Andes Hotel will host a fundraiser to assist organizations working on the recovery of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Dubbed the Octeauxber Fete-Catskills Loves Louisiana fundraiser, the event will begin for the general public at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with VIP access at 1 p.m.
According to a media release, participating chefs and restaurants include Tommy Finch of Beaverkill Valley Inn in Livingston Manor, Alon and Emily Shaya of Saba in Denver, Safta and Miss River in New Orleans, Sohail Zandi of Brushland Eating House in Bovina, Antonio Mora of Tiny’s/Russell’s in Bovina, Maggie McDowell of Magpies on Pink Street in Bovina and Derek Curl of The Andes Hotel.
The event will include live music and a live auction.
An online auction will continue until Sunday, Oct. 24.
Proceeds will go to those impacted by Hurricane Ida through the recovery efforts led by Crescent City Farmers’ Market, The Red Bean Parade and Bayou Recovery Fund.
The online auction is accessible at www.32auctions.com/catskillsloveslouisiana.
Visit www.theandeshotel.com/fundraiser for more information, including the full menu.
Visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5277411 for tickets or to donate.
The Andes Hotel is at 110 Main St. In Andes.
Tours at twilight to be presented
DELHI — The Delaware County Historical Association on state Route 10 will present its Twilight Lantern Tours at 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30.
According to a media release, the tours will point out the more eerie elements of historic Gideon Frisbee house, including the “coffin door,” “break-neck” rear stairway and the narrow room where a “presence” is said to lurk.
The historic Frisbee family cemetery will also be open for guests to explore.
Tours will be led by DCHA’s Samantha Misa. A brief preview of what guests may expect to encounter is available at www.video.wskg.org/video/haunted-history-frisbee-house/.
Tickets are $10 for adults. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free. Each tours will be limited to eight people. Masks will be required.
Reservations by Oct. 22, and Oct. 29, respectively may be made by calling 607-746-3849 or emailing dcha@delhi.net.
Two milestones to be celebrated
UNADILLA — The 100th anniversary of the Community House and Unadilla Public Library will be celebrated from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla. There will be music, refreshments and a door prize.
Documentary to be premiered
NORWICH — The documentary “After School: A Haunting Investigation” will be premiered at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. Norwich at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
According to a media release, the documentary, shot by the paranormal investigation team Til Death? Investigations, explores the history and legends of the building that houses the Arts Council. The documentary will be followed by a walk-through of its featured locations.
Call 607-336-2787 for more information.
Walk scheduled to fight hunger
COBLESKILL — The 2021 Schoharie County Aggie Scott Memorial CROP Hunger Walk will be held rain or shine and will start and end at Cobleskill United Methodist Church at 109 Chapel St. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m. will be followed by a brief program to include a blessing of the walkers by Pastor Ray Richards of Calvary Assembly of God.
According to a media release, this year’s walk will be the first hybrid CROP Hunger Walk for Schoharie County. Participants may follow the 2.8 mile route that day, or walk whatever distance they choose any time and any place before Sunday in a virtual CROP Hunger Walk.
The Lee Empie, Golden Sneaker and Mass Transit awards will be presented to the individual, church or organization that turns in the most money.
Food pantries in Cobleskill and Middleburgh will receive 25% of the event proceeds.
Planning committee members include Marty Blankowitz, Tracy Smith and John Jarvis.
CROP is an acronym for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.
Call 518-234-2933 for more information.
