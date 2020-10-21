Timely exhibit set to debut Friday
COOPERSTOWN — The exhibit “Legacy Artists: Figures Plus” will debut from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday Oct. 23, at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, in step with the season, the show and sale includes a witch, ghosts, goblins and folks in coffins.
It features figurative art from the estates of Alice Hudson (1922-2013) and Lavern Kelley (1928-1998), both native New Yorkers. Hudson created figures from scraps of fabric and Kelley from carved and painted pine.
Also included are haints, or ghosts, by Mississippi self-taught artist Sulton Rogers (1922-2003).
The “Plus” part of the show features the paintings of Tracy Helgeson and birdhouse sculptures of Louis Sherry.
Visitors have the option of scheduling 15-minute viewing slots or waiting until the gallery is clear.
The show will also be available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November by text or phone call.
COVID-cautious guidelines will apply.
Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 for more information and to schedule a time to view the exhibit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.