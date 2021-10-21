Stamford to have activity-packed day
STAMFORD — Headwaters Art Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford will host a free, family-friendly “Crafternoon” at noon Saturday, Oct. 23.
According to a media release, activities, to include making spider web garlands and Halloween-themed snow globes, will be provided for the 3 to 12 year age group.
“Crafternoon” will be followed by a Costume Harvest Festival featuring pumpkin painting, games and a costume contest from 3 to 5 p.m. at Stamford Village Library at 117 Main St.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information about “Crafternoon” and https://tinyurl.com/2u2ufc5f for more information on the festival.
Movie to be shown at Sidney library
SIDNEY — Friends of the Libraries will present the movie “News of the World” with Tom Hands at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney. It has a PG-13 rating.
The required reservations may be made by calling 607-563-1200.
Arts group looking for show entries
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council is looking for submissions for its 2021 Members Show scheduled to run from Nov. 19 to Jan. 21, at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
Up to three pieces may be entered for consideration no later than Nov. 5.
Visit www.chenangoarts.org, call 607-336-2787 or email info@chenangoarts.org for more information.
Auditions to be held for parts in comedy
BAINBRIDGE — The Out of the Woodwork Players will host auditions for the Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” to be performed March 18 to 20.
Six women, in their 20s to their 60s, are needed.
Auditions are scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday Oct. 26 and 27, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Masks are required to enter the building.
Call 607-563-2582 or e-mail owptheatre@yahoo.com for more information.
Morris group plans November pie sale
MORRIS — A total of 30 pies, featuring fall apples and other fruits will be sold by the Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center in Morris.
According to a media release, apple crumb, apple-blueberry crumb, apple-strawberry crumb and apple-raspberry crumb pies may be ordered at $12 each.
Orders are requested by Friday, Nov. 2.
The pies will be baked Saturday, Nov. 13, for pickup between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at BVACC at 124 Main St. in Morris.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to place orders.
Town committee needs new members
HARTWICK — The Hartwick Conservation Advisory Committee is in need of new members. The committee meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday at the Hartwick Town Hall.
According to a media release, Hartwick has increased its efforts to become a Clean Energy Community and Climate Smart Community sponsored by NYSERDA and NYSDEC respectively.
The programs encourage all to fight climate change at the local level, reduce energy use and protect environmental resources.
Any individuals interested in the town’s efforts who are willing to do research and make phone calls are requested to email martha.clarvoe@gmail.com or call and leave a message at 607-293-6654.
