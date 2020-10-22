Fall harvest dinner set by area church
UNADILLA — Unadilla First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla, will have its annual fall Harvest Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. It will be a takeout only event.
The $12 meal will include pork tenderloin with gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, Johnson’s winter squash and homemade applesauce and homemade apple or pumpkin pie.
A tithe of the profits will support a local mission to be decided.
Patrons are asked to wear masks as they enter the church and follow the social distancing instructions provided.
Book donation time set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will sponsor a book donation event from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 24, downstairs at the Fair Street entrance to the Village Library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, used books considered to be in good to excellent condition will be accepted as donations for the next community book sale in support of the library.
All donations will be reviewed before being accepted.
Encyclopedias, textbooks and outdated travel books will not be accepted.
Donations should not be mildewed, tattered or damaged.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced at the collection site.
Call 607-434-3418 for more information.
Tea cup collection to be exhibited
EDMESTON — The Edmeston Museum will host “Alice’s Tea Party,” a free exhibit featuring the china tea cup collection of Alice Quintin of Edmeston, from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 21.
According to a media release, the museum’s collection of dolls will be used to simulate a tea party. A coloring and activity pamphlet will be available for younger guests.
Quinton has been collecting tea cups for more than 60 years, starting as a high school freshman.
Guests may enter to win a tea-party themed door prize. The winner will be announced on Nov. 21. One does not have to be present to win.
The museum is at 1 North St. in Edmeston.
Annual Fall Gala set for Saturday
ARKVILLE — The 2020 Catskill Center Fall Gala will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and will be virtual.
According to a media release, the event will celebrate the resilience of Catskill communities and honor Alf Evers Award recipient, Wray Rominger, publisher of Purple Mountain Press in Fleischmanns.
The program will include virtual field trips in the Catskill Forest Preserve and guest speakers filmmaker David Becker, local business owners and Catskill Center Executive Director Jeff Senterman. Musical entertainment will be provided by Cosby Gibson.
Participants will receive a Gala gift box containing custom table décor, locally made snacks, hand-picked gifts that celebrate the Catskills and an original Catskills history zine with materials to create their own mountain stories. Gift boxes must be picked up at the Catskills Visitor Center at 5096 Route 28 in Mt. Tremper.
Contact cccd@catskillcenter.org, 845-586-2611, or catskillcenter.org for more information.
Duo to join in event to benefit VFW Post
SIDNEY — Gavin’s Pizza at 12 Division St. in Sidney and Baristacrats Coffee Bar from Afton will each donate 10% of their sales from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, to benefit the Afton VFW Post’s ongoing building project.
Baristacrats will operate from Gavin’s Italian Ice takeout window and will offer smoothies, iced coffee, hot cocoa, hot cider and homemade fall pastries.
According to a media release, in a recent update, VFW Quartermaster Richard Cuthbertson noted that in order to complete all of the needed renovations, more funds are needed.
The VFW is housed in a building at 187 Main St. in Afton that was built in 1898.
Pancake breakfast set in Schenevus
SCHENEVUS — A takeout pancake breakfast will be sponsored by Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Veterans Hall at 25 Main St. in Schenevus.
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage will be available for a donation.
Assembly candidates to debate Monday
COOPERSTOWN — Challengers Daniel Buttermann and Jake Cornell will join incumbent John Salka in an online debate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. All are running for the 121st state Assembly seat.
According to a media release, co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area and League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area, using the Zoom webinar platform, standard debate formats will be followed.
Candidates will make introductory statements and answer questions. Questions for candidates may be emailed to forumquestions@lwvcooperstownarea.org. Senders must include their names, where they live, and to which candidate(s) their question is directed. Questions will be reviewed and vetted by the league before being posed by the debate moderator.
Up to 500 viewers may connect to the debate using the link provided at www.lwvcooperstownarea.org and www.lwvoneonta.org.
Buttermann, of Oneonta, is running on the Democratic Party line.
Cornell, of Oneida, is running on the Libertarian Party line.
Salka, of Brookfield, is running on the Republican, Conservative, and Independence Party lines.
Contact Cooperstown Area League of Women Voters Voter Services Chair Tom Pullyblank at tompullyblank@gmail.com for more information.
