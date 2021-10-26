Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain likely. High 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.