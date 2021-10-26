Milford Town Board to work on budget
MILFORD — The Milford Town Board has scheduled will meet in a special session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Milford Town Hall in Portlandville. The 2022 budget workshop will continue and the board will consider any other business that needs to be addressed.
Pair’s challenge drawing to close
Friends Dan Buttermann and Danny Lapin have partnered again in a friendly fundraising challenge to raise support for Friends of Recovery for Delaware and Otsego Counties and Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, which goes by the name Bridges.
The fundraising challenge will end Oct. 30, and the results will be announced the next day on Facebook Live.
According to a media release, a similar challenge held earlier in the year benefited Clear Path for Veterans and Opportunities for Otsego when more than $4,000 was raised.
“The staff at these organizations, along with many volunteers, work every day for the benefit of our communities. Helping them in turn helps us all,” Buttermann said in the release.
“Our friendly competition works like the ice bucket challenge and the polar plunge — we aim to raise support and have a fun ending to the challenge. Last time, Dan won and got to pour icy water on my head, so I hope to return the favor this time,” added Lapin.
Find their donation pages on Facebook, or visit
www.bridgescouncil.org/, or www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/ to contribute.
Word Thursdays to feature writers
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will broadcast its next Word Thursdays Online program live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
According to a media release, published poets Carolyne Wright and Lynn Levin will be the featured writers.
Wright is from Seattle, Washington, where she is a contributing editor for the Pushcart Prizes, translation editor for Artful Dodge and teaches for Seattle’s Richard Hugo House.
Levin from Southampton, Pennsylvania., is also a translator and teaches at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream. The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Discussion to follow 9/11 documentary
WORCESTER — The Schoharie County Historical Society will present a public screening and panel discussion of its 2019 documentary “We Were There: Schoharie County on 9/11” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 in Wieting Theater at 144 Main St. in Worcester.
According to a media release, the film is an account of what some in Schoharie County experienced that day and the actions they took in the days and weeks that followed.
Woven with one-on-one interviews featuring several local emergency responders are images from the attacks in New York City and the rescue efforts that followed.
Those interviewed include retired State Trooper Chip Johnstone; Mike Hartzel, retired U.S. Army who now directs Schoharie County’s Office of Emergency Services; Cobleskill EMS member John Copland; Brian Head, formerly with the State Emergency Management Office; and Kevin Neary, longtime Richmondville mayor and former chief of operations of the State Emergency Management Office who passed away in July.
Panelists include documentary participants Chip Johnstone, John Copland, Mike Hartzel, Curt VanSteele and Brian Head.
Call 518-295-7192 or visit TheOldStoneFort.org for more information.
Presentation set on Schenevus Lake
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the AMVETS building on Main Street in Schenevus.
The program will feature a pictorial presentation “All About Schenevus Lake,” including its monsters and water creatures by Town Historian Bob Parmerter.
COVID guidelines will be followed to include masks (regular or Halloween) and social distancing.
Call President Renee Gaston, at 607-435-5849 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.