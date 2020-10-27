Last day set at market in Morris
MORRIS — The last day of operation for the seasonal Morris Farmers’ Market will be Thursday, Oct. 29.
Shoppers will find potatoes, winter squash, wool products, quail eggs, tomatillos, other produce and baked goods.
The winner of the pumpkin weight guessing contest will be announced.
Any remaining Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons may be used Thursday.
The market will be open from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and can be found behind the firehouse on Main Street.
Removal of all decorations required at area cemetery
OTEGO — All decorations must be removed from Evergreen Cemetery in Otego by Oct. 31.
According to a media release from Cemetery Board Secretary Mary Alice Brown, the cemetery board reserves the right to remove any items on graves if they are determined to be unsightly or interfere with the maintenance of the lots.
Email Brown at bmaryalice6@gmail.com for more information.
Otego Food Pantry wants orders by phone
OTEGO — The Otego Community Food Pantry will change to phone-in orders in November. Pantry days and hours will remain the same.
Families who wish to pick up food on a Thursday should call 607-353-0388 anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday of that week.
Families who wish to pick up food on a Saturday, should call the same number anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday of that week.
Someone will be available to take orders and provide pick up times.
The Otego Community Food Pantry serves families living in the Otego section of the Unatego Central School District.
Questions before Nov. 1, may be addressed to Joanne at 607-434-6733.
Shelter to waive fees for adoptions
HYDE PARK — Adoption fees at the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be waived during a two-day adoption event Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, with donations of cat, dog or kitten food.
The “Howl’oween Pet Adoption Event” will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter at 4841 State Highway 28 in Hyde Park. Because of COVID-19, adoptions will be by appointment only. Scheduling by phone will begin Friday, Oct. 23, at 607-547-8111.
According to a media release, the 2019 Howl’oween event resulted in new homes for 48 animals, with two cats and eight dogs remaining at the end of the day.
Animals will be spayed/neutered (unless delayed for health reasons), microchipped, tested for Heartworm/Lyme or FeLV/FIV, dewormed; and will receive flea treatment and basic grooming.
Suggested donations for the adoption event include dry kitten and cat food, canned dog food, meaty dog treats and canned cat pâté.
Five Star Subaru is sponsoring the event as part of its Subaru Loves Pets intitiative. Grant funding has also been provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Dogs and cats available for adoption may be viewed at sqspca.org/available-animals/ and on Facebook.
Call 607-547-8111 for more information.
Families welcome at Trunktoberfest
HARTWICK — Cooperstown Assembly of God Church at 4354 State Highway 80 in Hartwick will sponsor a Trunktoberfest for area families from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Youngsters dressed in Halloween costumes are welcome to check out the decorated trunks, participate in a number of activities and programs including a scavenger hunt and bubble show, eat popcorn and drink hot apple cider. The first 115 children at the event will each receive a free pumpkin. Various prizes will also be awarded.
Halloween event to be in Meridale
MERIDALE — The Meridale Fire Department will host a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event at the firehouse from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The firehouse is at the corner of State Highway 28 and County Route 10.
