Fall rummage sale to be held Friday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The annual fall rummage sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Church of Christ Uniting, at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs. A bag sale will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Two rooms will feature clothes for men, women, children and infants as well as housewares, books and toys.
The fundraiser is coordinated by the Christian Fellowship and Service Guild.
Call 315-858-1553 for more information.
Tour of cemetery set in Cobleskill
COBLESKILL — Sponsored by the Cobleskill Historical Society, local historian and author Pete Lindemann will lead a cemetery tour of Cobleskill Rural Cemetery at 157 Quarry St. from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
The tour will include 22 graves, including those of Lester Howe, a farmer whose cows, according to legend, discovered Howe Caverns and who, on his deathbed, spoke of a second cavern — a mysterious Garden of Eden, more beautiful than the first; Flem Deans, who according to cemetery records, was a slave from Tennessee who ‘came North after the close of the war,’ and whose stone was erected by a mysterious ‘friend’ who will be revealed on the tour; and Harry Page, whose stone proclaims him a journalist who, according to his 1908 obituary in the New York Times, ‘Swam River a-Horseback to Get a Story and Wrote It on a Tombstone.’
Artists wanted for annual holiday sale
EARLVILLE — The 24th annual Earlville Opera House Holiday Sale will be held from Nov. 26 to Dec. 22.
Returning and new artists from the region are invited to register to participate by Oct. 30. The show will be assembled from Nov. 9 to 23. New artists will be required to be juried.
Email saige@earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
Search for ‘monster’ to be part of hike
GUILFORD — The Chenango County Historical Society and Coventry Museum Association will host a “Hike Through History” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
CMA Museum Director Kurt Riegel will guide an exploration of Wiley Brook State Forest in search of the “Grog Hollow Monster.” Formerly a large beaver pond, the Grog Hollow meadow area is now a valley fed by nearby streams in Wiley Brook State Forest, on the eastern edge of Oxford township along the border with the town of Guilford.
According to a media release, encounters with the “Grog Hollow Monster” have been chronicled with contributor Bob McNitt having first introduced the creature in 1979. A follow-up piece in 1980 with Ted Como shares several stories of creature encounters. Local author and naturalist Don Windsor also recounted his experiences with the local legend in 2005 and 2008.
The event will be held rain or shine. Participants should note that the excursion will takewww place through soggy terrain on public land during hunting season. Water-resistant boots and bright colors should be worn.
The hike will cover a one-mile section of the Finger Lakes Trail which runs through the southwest portion of Wiley Brook State Forest accessed from Shapley Road near Puckerville Corners.
Call 607-316-0117 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.