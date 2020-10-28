Otego Food Pantry wants phone orders
OTEGO — The Otego Community Food Pantry will change to phone-in orders in November. Pantry days and hours will remain the same.
Families who wish to pick up food on a Thursday should call 607-353-0388 anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday of that week.
Families who wish to pick up food on a Saturday, should call the same number anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday of that week.
Someone will be available to take orders and provide pick up times.
The Otego Community Food Pantry serves families living in the Otego section of the Unatego Central School District.
Questions before Nov. 1, may be addressed to Joanne at 607-434-6733.
Shelter to waive fees for adoptions
HYDE PARK — Adoption fees at the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be waived during a two-day adoption event Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, with donations of cat, dog or kitten food.
The “Howl’oween Pet Adoption Event” will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter at 4841 State Highway 28 in Hyde Park. Because of COVID-19, adoptions will be by appointment only. Scheduling by phone will begin Friday, Oct. 23, at 607-547-8111.
According to a media release, the 2019 Howl’oween event resulted in new homes for 48 animals, with two cats and eight dogs remaining at the end of the day.
Animals will be spayed/neutered (unless delayed for health reasons), microchipped, tested for Heartworm/Lyme or FeLV/FIV, dewormed; and will receive flea treatment and basic grooming.
Suggested donations for the adoption event include dry kitten and cat food, canned dog food, meaty dog treats and canned cat pâté.
Five Star Subaru is sponsoring the event as part of its Subaru Loves Pets intitiative. Grant funding has also been provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Dogs and cats available for adoption may be viewed at sqspca.org/available-animals/ and on Facebook.
Call 607-547-8111 for more information.
Families welcomeat Trunktoberfest
HARTWICK — Cooperstown Assembly of God Church at 4354 State Highway 80 in Hartwick will sponsor a Trunktoberfest for area families from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Youngsters dressed in Halloween costumes are welcome to check out the decorated trunks, participate in a number of activities and programs including a scavenger hunt and bubble show, eat popcorn and drink hot apple cider. The first 115 children at the event will each receive a free pumpkin. Various prizes will also be awarded.
Halloween eventto be in Meridale
MERIDALE — The Meridale Fire Department will host a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event at the firehouse from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The firehouse is at the corner of State Highway 28 and County Route 10.
Halloween craft set for Saturday
WALTON — An outdoor Halloween craft event will be held on the lawn of the William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Supplies to make a Day of the Dead skull will be provided. Designed with older children, teens and adults in mind, the use of a hot glue gun will be required. similar paper craft will be available for younger children.
Dressing in costumes is encouraged. Craft materials and goody bags will be available while supplies last.
Particiapnts are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
Masons set to host dinner in Laurens
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens. Chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed by the Masons and customers are asked to arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will be used to fund college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops, as well as lodge maintenance.
Farewell reception planned for retiree
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Village Board will host a reception for the community to honor Village Administrator Teri L. Barown who is retiring after 15 years. The reception, with social distancing and masks required, will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on the front lawn of the Village Hall at 22 Main St.
According to a media release, remarks and presentations from village trustees and community members will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Barown’s last day on the job will be Friday, Oct. 30. Initially employed as village clerk in 2005, she has been administrator since 2015.
Any mail for Barown may be addressed to 22 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326, and will be forwarded.
