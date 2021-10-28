Final day set at Morris Farmers’ Market
MORRIS — The final day of operation at Morris Farmers’ Market will be Thursday, Oct. 28.
Located behind the firehouse on Main Street in Morris, patrons may visit the pavilion from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Vendors provide seasonal produce, baked goods, wool products, lamb sausage, quail and chicken eggs, rabbit meat, beef, crafts and plants.
According to a media release, Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons are redeemable by some vendors.
Call 607-263-5203 for more information.
Church dinner to be ham and cabbage
SIDNEY — A boiled ham and cabbage dinner for $10 per person will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Paul’s Church at 25 River St. in Sidney.
Proposed budget to go before townspeople
DAVENPORT — A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the town hall at 11790 State Highway 23 in Davenport Center to hear comments on the proposed 2022 town budget.
Copies of the proposed budget are available from Town Clerk Linda Adam and may be inspected from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays
According to a media release, the proposed budget provides for the compensation of $1,745 to be paid to each of the four town board members; $10,875 to the town supervisor; $10,506 to the town clerk; and $54,415 to the town highway superintendent.
Call 607-278-5600 for more information.
Chicken barbecue to benefit church
GILBOA — A takeout Election Day chicken barbecue will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Conesville Firehouse at 1292 State Route 990V in Gilboa. Proceeds will benefit Conesville UMC.
Chicken halves will be sold for $8 each and dinners to include a chicken half, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, roll and apple cake or brownie, will be $12.
Ordering in advance is suggested. Orders may be placed by calling/texting Kim at 607-435-3258 or emailing conesvillesundayschool@mail.com.
The chicken will be prepared by Middleburgh Lanes.
