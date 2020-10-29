Artwork sought to show and sell
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown Art Association is seeking participation from its members for this year’s Holiday Show & Sale Nov. 13 to Dec. 23.
According to organizers, original artwork suitable for holiday gift-giving may be delivered to CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and 7.
A 30% commission will be retained by CAA for all sales. Participants are advised to price their work accordingly.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information including how to become a member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.