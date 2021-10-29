Fall Fun Day eventnixed for Saturday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Fall Community Fun Day scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Richfield Springs Community Center, has been canceled.
Blood drive to be held at Legion
SIDNEY — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at American Legion Post 183 at 22 Union St. in Sidney.
Appointments may be made at 800-733-2767 or www.redcrossblood.org.
Rotary to serve pancakes to go
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Rotary Club’s Pancake Day will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Pancakes will be served to go from the ice cream window at Bob’s Diner at 26 N. Main St. in Bainbridge. Gift cards will also be raffled.
Election Day dinner to feature turkey
LAURENS — The American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a dine-in or takeout Election Day dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and pumpkin or apple pie will be $12 per person.
The Legion is at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
Proceeds will benefit the Girls State program.
Chicken barbecue to benefit church
GILBOA — A takeout Election Day chicken barbecue will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Conesville Firehouse at 1292 State Route 990V in Gilboa. Proceeds will benefit Conesville UMC.
Chicken halves will be sold for $8 each and dinners to include a chicken half, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, roll and apple cake or brownie, will be $12.
Advance orders are suggested and may be placed by calling/texting Kim at 607-435-3258 or emailing conesvillesundayschool@mail.com.
The chicken will be prepared by Middleburgh Lanes.
Spaghetti supper set in Worcester
WORCESTER — An Election Day drive-thru spaghetti supper will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the firehouse at 36 Church St. in Worcester.
The 53rd annual event will be sponsored by the Worcester Emergency Squad.
Community dinner to include hot soups
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street will host a dine-in or takeout meal of hot, homemade soups, salads and desserts for its next community dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov 4.
As is customary, free-will offerings will be accepted.
