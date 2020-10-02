Extension board to meet virtually
The Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will video/phone conference at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
The public may also join the meeting by calling 607-865-6531 for access information.
Hydrants set to be flushed in village
OTEGO — The Village of Otego Streets and Water Department is scheduled to flush hydrants from Oct. 5 to 9.
Call 607-988-6332 for more information.
Panel to discuss non-lead bullets
Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present a discussion via Zoom on ammunition alternatives for hunters at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
According to a media release, panelists will explain how hunters can and why they should choose to use non-toxic ammunition. How lead in ammunition can impact human health and wildlife will be discussed.
Comparisons of lead and non-lead bullet fragmentation and technical performance of non-lead ammunition will also be reviewed. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Preregister at tinyurl.com/y2h5rve8.
Visit www.doas.us for more information.
Food distribution set for Wednesday
HARTWICK — The Hartwick/Mount Vision Food Pantry and the Regional Food Bank of NE New York will sponsor a drive-through food distribution from 10 a.m. until the food is gone Wednesday, Oct. 7. The event is for Cooperstown and Milford school district residents.
Motorists should arrive no earlier than 9:45 a.m. at 48 Wells Ave. in Hartwick.
