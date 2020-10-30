Safety measures noted for Halloween
MILFORD — Village of Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny has issued safety measures for trick-or-treating which will be observed from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Caution is advised in the project areas on South and East Main streets. Sidewalks have been removed from the fire hall to Wilber Park and work is being done at the railroad crossing.
Porch or exterior lights should be on so that trick-or-treaters know they are welcome and non-food treats that can be disinfected are suggested this year.
Face masks should be worn by everyone older than 2, including those distributing treats and social distancing should be maintained at all times.
At least one person in each group should carry a flashlight and reflective tape or costume accessories that glow are recommended. Extra caution is also advised with regard to traffic.
Legion Auxiliary to sponsor dinner
LAURENS — The American Legion Auxiliary at 176 Main St. in Laurens will sponsor an Election Day takeout turkey dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The menu will include roast turkey, dressing, real mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll and apple or pumpkin pie.
The meal will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may eat for free.
Proceeds will benefit the Girls State program. Call 607-293-7356 for more information.
Club Pancake Day to include raffle
BAINBRIDGE — Rotary Pancake Day will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Election Day event will be takeout only this year. Orders will be filled at the ice cream window at Bob’s Diner at 26 N. Main St. and raffle baskets will be displayed on the porch of the Olde Jericho Tavern at 4 N. Main St.
Church to forgo traditional dinner
EDMESTON — The Election Night turkey dinner, traditionally hosted by the Edmeston United Methodist Church at Edmeston Central School, will not be held this year because of the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers look forward to having the dinner next year.
Election Day dinner has three options
SCHENEVUS — An Election Day chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, by members of AMVETS Post 2752 at 25 Main St. in Schenevus.
Patrons may be have their dinners at the Post, take their meals to go or, if local, have them delivered.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 may eat for free.
Orders may be placed by calling 607-638-9298 or 210-818-6589.
