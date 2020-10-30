Homemade soups to be next dinner
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will serve a variety of homemade soups with dessert for monthly takeout Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Guests should use the Main Street Chapel entrance to pick up meals. Masks are required.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project.
Free will-offerings will be accepted.
Funding for the arts available in region
The Chenango and Otsego County Decentralization Grant Program application deadline for 2021 arts-related programs is Jan. 15. Awards will be announced in March.
According to a media release, nonprofit arts organizations and individual artists may apply for grants up to $5,000 to help strengthen the arts and cultural programs in their communities.
Developed by the New York State Council on the Arts, the DEC program is administered by Earlville Opera House under the direction of DEC Coordinator Victoria Calvert Kappel. It also includes Broome County.
The program offers Community Arts grants for arts and cultural projects to community-based organizations, groups, collectives, or individual artists.
Arts Education grants offer two funding categories: Pre K-12 In-School Projects and After-School and Community-Based Learning. Arts Education grants support nonprofit organizations, cultural groups and/or individual artists in providing in-depth, arts education projects to participants of all ages.
A free virtual grant workshop will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5, to assist potential applicants. Email Kapell at victoria.kappel@earlvilleoperahouse.com to register. Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information, grant guidelines and application materials.
Artists wanted for annual holiday sale
EARLVILLE — The 23rd annual Earlville Opera House Holiday Sale will be held virtually from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. The deadline to register to participate is 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
Repeat artists will need to complete the online form at tinyurl.com/yylk4os6.
New artists are required to email a description and five images of the artwork they plan to sell, including a photo or description of their display no later than Oct. 31, to saige@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Call 315-691-3550 for more information.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry in November and December up to $7,500.
According to a media release, a $1 donation allows the pantry to purchase $10 worth of food as a member of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham. “We are grateful to the Scriven Foundation for doubling the impact of the community’s generosity during November and December, Cooperstown Food Pantry Executive Director Julia Perdue said.
As further stated in the release, last year the pantry served an average of 201 households or 764 people per month.
Donations may be mailed to the food pantry at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PalPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
The Cooperstown Food Pantry operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays. Those from the northern Otsego County region in need of food assistance may call the pantry at 607-547-8902.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org or www.facebook.com/cooperstownfoodpantry/ for more information.
