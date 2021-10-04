Legion to host meet-and-greet
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge American Legion will host a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the meeting room at Bob’s Diner.
All area military service veterans are welcome to attend.
An overview will be presented focused on what the Bainbridge American does and provides to the community.
Open house set at plant
COOPERSTOWN — An open house will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to mark the completion of Waste Water Treatment Plant renovations.
According to a media release, the three-year, $9.2 million project replaced aging facilities, expanded capacity and improved quality of effluent discharged to the Susquehanna River.
Members of the public are invited to meet the plant operators, tour the facilities and hear remarks from Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and representatives of state funding agencies. Delaware Engineering representatives John Peterson and Dave Ohman will describe the upgrades made by the project. Treatment Plant operators Jarrett Hotaling and Quinton Hasak will conduct tours of the accessible areas of the facilities.
Driveway access to the plant is between the ball fields near the south end of Linden Avenue.
Hyde Hall to have ghost tours
SPRINGFIELD — Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours will be held on the half hour from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9, 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and 29, 30 and 31, at Hyde Hall at 1527 County Road 31 in Springfield.
Reservations are required.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4t7ssv3t for more information and tickets.
