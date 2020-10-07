Area school board to hear updates
MILFORD — The Milford Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the cafeteria.
The board will hear updates on the reopening of school scheduled for Oct. 13, and the Capital Project involving building renovations that began in May and was scheduled to be substantially completed by late August.
Dinner in Oxford to be takeout only
OXFORD — The annual Harvest Dinner hosted by Oxford American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post 376 will be takeout only this year from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
The $10 meal will feature roast turkey will all the trimmings and dessert pies.
Proceeds will benefit the Finch Book and Education Fund in memory of Sarah “Sally” Finch.
Call 607-218-1803 for more information.
Sorority to sponsor barbecue fundraiser
SIDNEY — Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q will be in Sidney at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Main Street bridge parking lot with its chicken and ribs.
Sponsored by Beta Signa Phi Women’s Sorority, Preceptor Beta Kappa Chapter of Sidney, an order of ribs will be $9 each, chicken halves will be $6 and dinners will be $12 for ribs and $9 for chicken. Dinners include a baked potato, coleslaw, roll and butter.
Customers will remain in their vehicles and are required to wear masks. The drive-thru event is in place of the group’s annual April fundraiser which was canceled for safety reasons.
Call 607-563-2679 or 607-563-8600 for more information.
Harvest Festival set for Saturday
AFTON — A Half Moon Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Baristacrats Coffee Bar at 190 Main St. in Afton.
Indoor and outdoor events will be featured including an artisans market, adoptable kittens from Delaware Valley Humane Society, children’s activities, outdoor seasonal movies and contests.
Visit tinyurl.com/y27ssoye for more information.
Ghostly tours set at local museum
COOPERSTOWN, — Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours at The Farmers’ Museum will be held every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31, for those 10 and older.
According to a media release, groups of eight or a single, larger family unit, will tour the lantern-lit shadowy museum grounds while guides recount ghostly happenings reported to have taken place in the 19th-century historic village.
Michael Henrici will also read from Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
Individuals with mobility issues and family groups that number more than eight are instructed to contact John Ferguson at 607-547-1534 or j.ferguson@farmersmuseum.org for guidance.
Face masks are required.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Call 607-547-1534 or visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Dinner by Brooks’ available locally
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown at 21 Elm St. will offer takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
The meals include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, cookie and bottled water. The $12 cost may be paid by cash or check.
Pre-orders, encouraged by Wednesday, Oct. 28, may be placed by calling 607-547-9371 or emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Needed are the customer’s name, number of dinners and a telephone number for order confirmation.
Audubon Society to mark anniversary
The 53rd anniversary celebration of the founding of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, online.
According to a media release, included in the celebration is a virtual raffle that features items donated by local artisans and patrons.
Following welcoming remarks and the annual report, the keynote presentation “Conservation through the Lives of Common Loons: will be given by Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation Executive Director Dr. Nina Schoch.
At 8:30 p.m., raffle winners will be drawn and closing remarks given.
A donation of $25 is suggested (but not required) in lieu of the dinner fee.
Attendees must register in advance using the form at doas.us/event/2020-charter-celebration/ no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Area church to sell barbecued chicken
DAVENPORT — The Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church will sponsor the sale of barbecued chicken halves from 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Davenport firehouse.
Call Roger at 607-435-7695 to pre-order.
Proceeds will benefit the general fund.
Soup with biscuits on menu in Summit
SUMMIT — Summit Fire Department Support Services will host a drive-thru soup and biscuit dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. or until sold out Saturday, Oct. 10.
Sold by the quart, soups will include chicken noodle, Manhattan clam chowder and beef barley. Biscuits and butter will also be included for the requested donation of $10.
Motorists should wear masks and stay in their cars and observe traffic lane cones.
Call 518-287-1900 for more information.
Doug’s Fish Fry to make area stop
BAINBRIDGE — St. Peter’s Church at 1 Church St. in Bainbridge will be the site of a Doug’s Fish Fry TO GO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bainbridge.
Although not required, orders may be placed until 4 p.m. by calling 607-753-9184, ext. 2.
Proceeds will be used by the club to benefit area projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.