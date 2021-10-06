Fashion show to benefit SQSPCA
COOPERSTOWN — New Leash on Life Thrift Shop staff and volunteers will hold a Pop-up Fashion Show and Sale at the Blue Mingo Grill from 12:30 TO 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Models will showcase fall-themed apparel and accessories from the thrift shop’s wide selection of merchandise. Following the fashion show, all items will be available for purchase.
The New Leash on Life Thrift Shop is run by the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Pop-up Fashion Show and Sale is a partnership between Thrift Store Manager Natalie Wrubleski and SQSPCA Board member Cory Moffat, who owns the Blue Mingo Grill along with husband, Michael.
The Blue Mingo Grill is located at 6098 State Highway 80 outside of Cooperstown, in the Sam Smith’s Boatyard Complex. All proceeds from the sale will go directly toward the care of animals at the shelter.
The SQSPCA and its New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 south of Cooperstown. Hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments to meet animals are advised, to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome. To view available animals or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org.
Roast pork to be served in Laurens
LAURENS — The Laurens American Legion will have a roast pork dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The legion is at 11 Main St. Dinner, which will be available for eat-in or take out, will be $12 each.
Legion to host takeout harvest dinner
OXFORD — The Oxford American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post #376 will have its annual harvest dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, for takeout only.
The evening’s menu will include roast turkey breast, turkey gravy, stuffing, jellied cranberry sauce, real mashed potatoes, squash and string beans. Dessert will be home-made apple or pumpkin pie, with whipped cream on top. The meal will cost $12.
The proceeds from the ALA Harvest Dinner are for a memorial fund named after Sarah “Sally” Finch, who died in 2003. She started the fund 21 years ago, to promote literacy in Oxford.
. The Finch Book and Education Fund provides revenue for books for the Oxford Academy Primary School students. To date, the Oxford Legion Auxiliary has donated more than $6,000.
The Fort Hill Post #376 is at 17 S. Washington Avenue. For more information, contact Louise Spicer, at 607-843-9495 or Oxford107@Frontier.com; or call the American Legion at 607-843-8166. For more info on the ALA, visit oxford-ala.chenango.org
Rosary Society plans fall rummage sale
NORWICH — A fall rummage sale will be sponsored by the Ave Maria/Rosary Society from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Bartholomew Parish Center at 81 E. Main St. in Norwich. Customers are advised to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Sorority schedules annual fundraiser
UNADILLA — Beta Sigma Phi Women’s Sorority, Preceptor Beta Kappa Chapter of Sidney will sponsor its annual Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q fundraiser from 10 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Bishop Lot across from the Red Apple on Main Street in Unadilla. Chicken halves will be $6 each and a rack of ribs will be $9.
Tractor Fest pulled by museum for 2021
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum has announced in a media release that it has canceled Tractor Fest, an annual fall event, scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 9 and 10.
In its place, the museum is encouraging public visitation that weekend to include Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 11, or any other time to experience its ongoing Celebration of Autumn.
The Farmers’ Museum is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31. Thanksgiving at The Farm and Holiday Lantern Tours are still scheduled to take place later this year. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Native Daughters to meet for lunch
COOPERSTOWN — The Native Daughters of Cooperstown will have its annual meeting and luncheon at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Lake Street in Cooperstown from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Seating will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The cost of the luncheon is $26. Annual dues are $5.
Eligibility requires that women were born in Cooperstown or within a 10 mile radius and are at least 50 years old or have lived in Cooperstown or within a 10 mile radius for at least 50 years. Those who know of anyone interested in attending are asked to call a committee member at 607-547-2612 or 607-547-9334.
