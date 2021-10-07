Grange to meetin Gilbertsville
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will convene Monday, Oct. 11, starting with a Meet the Candidates forum, open to the public, at 7 p.m. Michele Farwell and Jerry Madsen, candidates for county Representative for District 2 (Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield), have been invited to address the group and answer questions. Other candidates running for election on the Nov. 2 ballot are invited to attend also and will be introduced. The Grange will provide information on the propositions that are on the ballot this year, as well as instructions on how to write in a person’s name, if desired. There will be a brief social time for informal visiting at which time local resident, Hannah Bonczkowski, Otsego County Dairy Princess, will serve milk punch, which will accompany light refreshments by the Grange.
The Grange will hold its business meeting following the forum. Bonczkowski will bring a brief message on dairy promotion and the “Fill a Glass with Hope” project. An obligation service will be conducted to receive new members.
The Grange will be ready as a trick-or-treat venue from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, with bags of goodies for the visitors. The Grange is also preparing a macaroni and cheese and pulled pork dinner the same day with pre-orders for takeout by calling Helen at 563-1104.
The meeting will be held at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. The social committee for the evening is Lynne Porter, Jean Smith, Roberta Halbert and Molly Del Giacco.
Deadline extended for dinner RSVPs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The deadline for reservation for drive-through harvest turkey dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs has been extended until Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The dinner will consist of turkey off the bone, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, squash, vegetable casserole, cranberry sauce, sweet bread, roll/butter and choice of apple, pumpkin or mincemeat pie. Cost is $12
This is a pre-order only dinner. To reserve a time for drive through pickup call 315-858-1451 or 315-858-2357.
