Doug’s Fish Fry to make area stop
BAINBRIDGE — St. Peter’s Church at 1 Church St. in Bainbridge will be the site of a Doug’s Fish Fry TO GO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bainbridge.
Although not required, orders may be placed until 4 p.m. by calling 607-753-9184, ext. 2.
Proceeds will be used by the club to benefit area projects.
Deadline looms for dinner orders
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Advance orders are due by Sunday, Oct. 11, for the drive-thru roast pork dinner scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
In addition to roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable casserole, rolls and apple crisp will be included for $11 per person.
Orders may be placed by calling 315-858-1451 or 315-858-2357.
Historic materials wanted for archives
MARGARETVILLE — The Historical Society of the Town of Middletown is seeking donations of historic materials to add to its archives in Margaretville.
According to a media release, donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, by appointments made at history@catskill.net or 845-586-4973. Going forward, the archives will be open by appointment for donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. monthly on the first Monday.
Visit mtownhistory.org for more information.
Butternut Grange to meet Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — The Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Last month, Victoria Gregory was elected to the executive board and David Stoy was named flag bearer.
Committees assignments were announced. Legislative, Barton Snedaker, Laura Palada, Valerie Haynes, Stoy and Don Gage; Family Activities, Anna Ritchey, Colleen Bushnell, Laurie Johnsen and Irmabelle Sheldon; Community Betterment Projects, Anne Sebeck, Gregory, Dawn Gage, Dawn Beers, Ritchey, Tracy Youngs, Maryanne Campbell, Calvin Wilcox and Barbara Rossanda; Member Promotion, Marlene Brooks, Nate Lull, Maryanne Campbell and Sandy Stoy; and Fundraising, Sebeck, Douglas Dutcher, Molly DelGiacco, Roberta Halbert and Cathy Galley.
Call Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 for more information.
