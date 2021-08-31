Walton school board to meet
WALTON — The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Walton CSD Board of Education room in the O’Neill High School.
The governor has lifted the exemption for public attendance at meetings, and accommodations have been reinstated to allow for public attendance at the meetings. According to CDC guidance, masks are highly recommended for non-vaccinated people, not required for anyone.
Meetings will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/3fe82y8e.
Items to be discussed in public session will be posted before the meeting on BoardDocs, accessible through the school website Board of Education page at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/waltoncsd/Board.nsf/Public
Writer and poet to read at library
WALTON — Delhi story writer Tom Tolnay and Oneonta poet Robert Benson will read from their latest books at the William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
According to a media release, Benson will read from and discuss “Before,” and Tolnay will read from and comment on “Love in the Shadows of Mountains: 19 Adirondack Episodes.” Signed copies of the books will be available to purchase.
Tolnay is former editor of Back Stage newspaper and the founder of Birch Brook Press. Benson was an English professor and director of writing at Hartwick College.
Groups to host creek float Sept. 11
GILBERTSVILLE — The Butternut Valley Alliance and the Otsego County Conservations Association will host “Float the Butternut Creek” on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Attendees will put on the river at the Bailey Road Bridge and paddle to Gilbertsville (Frog Harbor), about five river miles. This section of the Butternut is flat and slow. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/85v3mh92.
A limited number of canoes are available for those who don’t have their own boats, so those who can are encouraged to bring their canoe, kayak or SUP board to the event. Those who need a canoe should indicate that when they register.
Event to include scavenger hunt
SIDNEY — Family Resource Network will host a Dragon Date event featuring a nature walk with fall crafts and a nature-themed scavenger hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Keith Clark Park on River Street in Sidney.
The large pavilion next to the playground has been secured for the event.
Parents and caregivers are required and siblings are encouraged to attend.
For more information and to complete the required registration, call Will Drew at 607-353-2551.
Takeout dinner taking reservations
CHERRY VALLEY — A takeout turkey dinner will be held at the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash and apple or pumpkin pie. The cost is $10 per person. Reservations may be made by calling 607-264-3255 or 315-717-4504.
