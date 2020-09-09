Area blood drives set in September
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 31 Elm St., in Cooperstown.
A blood drive will also be held from from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Laurens Fire Department at 34 Main St. in Laurens.
Donors may visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule appointments.
Library to present array of programs
SIDNEY — Virtual Story Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, presented by Sidney Memorial Public Library will include songs, stories, finger plays and a craft about bees. At 11 a.m., Virtual Music for Munchkins will include playing instruments, singing songs and reading stories.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 16, Virtual Teen Night will offer a crochet pattern to make ear savers for masks. A crochet hook and yarn will be needed to participate.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
Partner families sought for homes
The application process for potential partner families began Sept. 1, and will continue until Oct. 1, by Habitat for Humanity Otsego County.
According to a media release, Otsego County residents interested in living in a future Habitat for Humanity home may apply.
As further stated in the release, selected families will be assisted in the completion of the purchase of a Habitat home, including applying for a low-interest mortgage. The process can take up to two years. Partner families prepare for home ownership and complete required home ownership education while the house is being built. Habitat Homeowner Support Committee members act as mentors throughout the entire process.
Application criteria should include a need for housing, willingness to partner and income and credit guidelines. Application forms are available along with more information by emailing habitatotsego@gmail.com, calling 607-432-4874, or by writing to HFHOC at 403B Chestnut St., Oneonta NY 13820.
