Grange business to be discussed
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Business will include a progress report of the dining room refurbishing project and announcements of upcoming community service projects and events.
Committee assignments for the year include Legislative, Valerie Haynes, Barton Snedaker, Brady Rogers and Roger Halbert; Family Activities, Anna Ritchey, Maryanne Campbell and Laura Palada; Community Service, Roger Halbert, Barbara Rossanda, Kathleen Banta, Jim and Tracy Youngs, Anne Sebeck, Barbara Hill, Helen Ritchey and Calvin Wilcox; Social Events, Barbara Rossanda, Roberta Halbert and Beth Keene; Membership Promotion, David and Sandy Stoy, Valerie Haynes and Lynne Porter; Fundraising, Barbara Rossanda, Cathy Galley, Roberta Halbert and Anne Sebeck; Choir/Music, Colleen Bushnell, Sonja Galley, Valerie Haynes and Norm Eastwood.
The social committee for Monday’s meeting will be Dave and Sandy Stoy, Keith and Penny Klingman, Stacey Barnes, Morgan Williams, and Don and Cathy Osborne.
The local Grange will host the Otsego County Pomona meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Christ Episcopal Church in Gilbertsville.
The public is invited to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 11, when candidates for the District 2 seat on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, Michele Farwell and Jerry Madsen, will talk.
Raffle underway online by DOAS
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society is hosting online raffle sales for six donated items in celebration of the organization’s 54th anniversary in October.
According to a media release, the raffle is being promoted because the loss of fall bird seed sale proceeds will impact the organization’s income. The decision was made in late summer to hold off on the annual bird seed sale fundraiser because of a mystery disease found in many regions in the eastern flyway. Since then bird feeding is now considered safe with regular feeder maintenance and cleaning.
Raffle sales will continue until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m., following the keynote presentation by Scott Weidensaul. Winners need not be present to win.
Raffle items and a purchase form are available online at https://doas.us/2021-raffle-items/.
Patrons who do not use the internet may have the raffle information mailed to them by calling DOAS at 607-397-3815 or mailing them at P.O. Box 544, Oneonta, 13820.
This year’s raffle items include a saw-whet owl silhouette (crafted and donated by Joel Kazmierski); owl-themed quilted tote bag (crafted and donated by Julie Wexler); Duncraft Eco-Delight oriole feeder and a 30 ounce jar of grape jelly (donated by Kathryn Davino); 52 by 62 inch flannel-backed nature quilt (crafted and donated by Gretchen Adams); loon photo (donated by Nina Schoch with framing donated by Charlie Scheim); and Great Egret photo canvas print donated by Rob Katz.
Tickets for concert available at store
FLY CREEK — Tickets are available for $20 each at the Fly Creek General Store for the “Memories of Patsy” concert to be held at the Fly Creek Area Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The doors will open at 6 pm.
According to a media release, the entertainment is being provided as a thank you to members, volunteers and community members for all their hard work over the past two years.
The live program features a Patsy Cline tribute singer and her five piece band. Audience members may bring lawn chairs in the event it is necessary to have the concert outside.
Light refreshments will be served.
Parking will be available at the town barn with a foot path to the grounds of FCAHS, the old grange building on Cemetery Road.
Visit MemoriesofPatsy.com for more information about the performers.
