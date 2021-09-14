Food distribution to be Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those in the area needing a helping hand on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Food will be given to each family arriving at the church by 4 p.m. and will continue until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street where masked and gloved church members will distribute the food.
Meredith’s ‘castle’ to be program topic
MEREDITH — Meredith Historical Society will sponsor the free program, “In Search of Lost Time” presented by Bob Rosen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church in East Meredith, now the home of the historical society.
According to presenters, years ago, a “castle” in the town of Meredith was built on top of a 300 foot hill 2,000 feet from a main road. The program will present the history of the “castle,” who built it and why.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Otego Cemetery set to come alive
OTEGO — Otego Historical Society will present “Otego Voices From the Grave” on Saturday, Sept. 18.
At 6 p.m., tickets may be purchased for $5 each at the UCC Church at 290 Main St. in Otego to join a group tour of Evergreen Cemetery.
The tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. Historic individuals to be featured will include Versile Gates who will be portrayed by Mark Dye, James Follett’s life will be presented by Royce Livingston, Raenelle Robinson will reenact the life of Cordelia Day, Joe Groves will bring to life the story of Vincent Fuller and Belle Broadfoot Little’s life will be portrayed by Judy Pitel.
Call 607-988-2613 for more information.
Presentation to be on heirloom quilts
JEFFERSON — Kathryn Greenwold will give a presentation on heirloom quilts at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
According to a media release, quilting since the age of 7, Greenworld eventually turned her hobby into her avocation. She now teaches at shops and guilds, lectures to community groups, travels to teach and judge at quilt shows, appraises historical quilts and designs patterns.
She has also co-written the books, “Amish Shadows Light Reflected” and “Roads to Everywhere, Ladders to Heaven” with Lynn Reynolds Makrin.
Attendees may bring quilts for show and tell and to be appraised by Greenwold. Contact Bonnie at daileyb4@verizon.net to reserve a brief evaulation for $30 or 20-minute appraisal for $40.
The Jefferson Historical Society’s quilts will also be displayed.
Masks will be required to be worn in the museum.
Meet the candidates to include barbecue
MIDDLEFIELD — Republican candidates for Middlefield’s Town Council will host an authentic southern-style barbecue lunch for Middlefield residents from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Milford Fish & Game Club at 432 County Highway 33.
Candidates include James McCartney who is running for town supervisor, and Amy Kukenberger and Jacob Aufmuth who are both running for councilman seats.
Questions, cares and concerns about Middlefield are encouraged.
Monetary donations made at the event will benefit the Middlefield Fire Department.
Local author to be hosted at library
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The Springfield Library at 129 County Highway 129A in Springfield Center will host local author Terry Berkson at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Call 315-858-5802 to register.
Email Hanna at sp.conbeer@4cls.org for more information.
Crafters to descend on Richfield farm
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road in Richfield Springs will host a Craft Fair from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Craft Fair, coordinated by the Women’s Guild of the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs, will benefit its fundraising efforts.
Crafters will showcase a variety of handcrafted items. Food will be provided by Richfield Youth Sports.
The Cullen Pumpkin Farm, described in a media release as a longtime family-owned business, opened for the season on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Vendor applications will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 17. Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com and click on “Women’s Guild” or e-mail friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com for more information and an application to vend.
Annual Garlic Fest to be in Milford
MILFORD — The Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 18, at Wood Bull Antiques in Milford.
What began in the fall of 2001 as a small garlic market has become a regular event for the area’s fall lineup of festivals. In keeping with the original concept, the Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival will feature garlic and related garlic products all locally produced.
According to a media release, in 2001 four farmers with experience selling at other large garlic festivals decided it was time to organize a local event with local entertainment to support local farmers and fill local demand. Information will be available about growing garlic, how to make garlic braids and use garlic in cooking for its health benefits.
In the past garlic growers have presented varieties of garlic from around the world which are produced in what is described as a most favorable climate for the ‘hard neck’ full-flavor type. Garlic will be available by the pound, braid, pickled, spice jam, as fermented black and powdered.
Visit svgarlicfestival.com for more information.
Harvest Festival to be two-day event
SHARON SPRINGS — The annual Sharon Springs Harvest Festival
will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
According to a media release from the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce, more than 90 vendors and crafters are expected with locally sourced products that range from alpaca wool to maple syrup to homemade soaps, handcrafted jewelry, food products and outdoor living items.
The festival will also feature displays and demonstrations, entertainment, free horse-drawn carriage rides through the village, a children’s play area and food.
Measures have been taken with regard to everyone’s health and safety. All those planning to attend will be required to register online and obtain a ticket to provide contact information for the health department in the event of a COVID exposure. Registration is available at www.sharonspringschamber.org. Social distancing and masks are also advised. Individuals are not required to have been vaccinated to attend but they still must register.
Call 518-860-5513 for more information.
