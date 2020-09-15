Blood drive to be held in Walton
WALTON — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Walton Fire Department at 59 West St. in Walton. Donors may visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 for more information and to schedule appointments.
Food distribution set for Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will begin its free monthly drive-thru food distribution for those in need of a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Bagged food will be given to families until the supply is gone.
According to a media release, last month, 36 families received a helping hand.
Motorists are asked to enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street. Masked and gloved church members will pass the food through vehicle windows. All are welcome.
