Habitat to sponsor two-day yard sale
OXFORD — A yard sale will be sponsored by Chenango County Habitat for Humanity from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, at 16 N. Canal St. in Oxford.
Included will be new, vintage and antique items. Among them will be housewares, collectibles, crafts, furniture, tools, electronics, clothing, plants, books and fabric.
Proceeds will benefit CCHH’s small works house projects.
Call Audrey Johnson at 607-843-6249 or email her at seatweaving-comics@yahoo.com for more information.
Crafters to descend on Richfield farm
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road in Richfield Springs will be the site of a Craft Fair from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Craft Fair, coordinated by the Women’s Guild of the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs, will benefit its fundraising efforts.
Crafters will showcase a variety of handcrafted items.
Food will be provided by Richfield Youth Sports.
The Cullen Pumpkin Farm, described in a media release as a longtime family-owned business, opened for the season on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Vendor applications will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 17. Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com and click on “Women’s Guild” or e-mail friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com for more information and an application to vend.
Annual Garlic Fest to return to Milford
MILFORD — The Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 18, at Wood Bull Antiques in Milford.
What began in the fall of 2001 as a small garlic market has become a regular event for the area’s fall lineup of festivals. In keeping with the original concept, the Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival will feature garlic and related garlic products all locally produced.
According to a media release, in 2001 four farmers with experience selling at other large garlic festivals decided it was time to organize a local event with local entertainment to support local farmers and fill local demand. Information will be available about growing garlic, how to make garlic braids and use garlic in cooking for its health benefits.
In the past garlic growers have presented varieties of garlic from around the world which are produced in what is described as a most favorable climate for the ‘hard neck’ full-flavor type. Garlic will be available by the pound, braid, pickled, spice jam, as fermented black and powdered.
Visit svgarlicfestival.com for more information.
Harvest Festival to be two-day event
SHARON SPRINGS — The annual Sharon Springs Harvest Festival
will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
According to a media release from the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce, more than 90 vendors and crafters are expected with locally sourced products that range from alpaca wool to maple syrup to homemade soaps, handcrafted jewelry, food products and outdoor living items.
The festival will also feature displays and demonstrations, entertainment, free horse-drawn carriage rides through the village, a children’s play area and food.
Measures have been taken with regard to everyone’s health and safety. All those planning to attend will be required to register online and obtain a ticket to provide contact information for the health department in the event of a COVID exposure. Registration is available at www.sharonspringschamber.org. Social distancing and masks are also advised. Individuals are not required to have been vaccinated to attend but they still must register.
Call 518-860-5513 for more information.
Area musicians sought for band
NORWICH — The 40-piece Mid-York Concert Band is recruiting musicians to join its core ensemble directed by Mark Sands.
Rehearsals are generally held every other Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. although some have been known to run 30 minutes or so longer. The first rehearsal was Sept. 14, in the band room at Norwich Middle School at 89 Midland Drive in Norwich.
Concerts are scheduled for Dec. 14 and May 22.
Call 607-334-4307 or email midyorkcb@gmail.com for more information and to join.
