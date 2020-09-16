Friday afternoon blood drive set
MARGARETVILLE — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Margaretville Fire Department at 77 Church St. in Margaretville.
Donors may visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 for more information and to schedule appointments.
Roast pork dinner to be taken home
LAURENS — A takeout only roast pork dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, by the Laurens American Legion on Main Street.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $6 for children. Children younger than 5 will not be charged.
Call 607-293-7356 for more information.
Reservations needed for takeout dinner
CHERRY VALLEY — A reservation only takeout turkey dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. in Cherry Valley
The dinner will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
Reservations for the $8 meal may be made by calling 607-264-3255 or 607-264-3703.
Saturday lawn sale to be in Laurens
LAURENS — A lawn sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1757 State Highway 23 in Laurens.
Proceeds will benefit the Laurens Fire Department Auxiliary.
Masks will be required.
Area church plans rummage sale days
WEST BURLINGTON — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 2546 State Highway 80 in West Burlington. A bag sale will be featured both days.
Sale items will include clothes, books, puzzles, household items, toys, games, small furniture and baked goods.
Proceeds will support the ongoing ministry of the congregation and work in the community.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Pop-up exhibit setto open at museum
EDMESTON — Part of Jim Mayne’s collection of axes and hatchets will be featured at the Edmeston Museum’s next pop-up exhibit. It will open Saturday, Sept. 19, when the museum will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.
According to a media release, Mayne, a local farmer and former board member of the Otsego County Historical Association, is active in the community. He has loaned the museum a number of hatchets and axes, to include vintage Winchester knives and Cayuga and Black Raven hatchets.
The exhibit will remain through Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Edmeston Museum is at 1 North St. in Edmeston.
Sausage to be served in Hobart Saturday
HOBART — Hobart Rotary Club will host a drive-thru sausage dinner starting at noon Saturday, Sept. 19, until all are sold, at the Hobart Community Center parking lot on Cornell Avenue.
The event was supposed to be the second annual Sausage and Brew Festival, but was canceled because of COVID.
The menu includes hot or sweet sausages, at $7, or $8 with peppers, and a choice of side salads, macaroni, potato or coleslaw, for $3. Jumbo chocolate chip cookies, at $1, will also be available. Beverages will be included. The sausage will be provided by Albano Farms of Stamford, and fresh, homemade salads and cookies will be prepared by Rotary volunteers.
Drivers should enter from the corner of Maple and Railroad Avenues where traffic will be directed by volunteers. State COVID regulations and safe practices will be followed by all Rotary participants, and drivers are requested to wear masks when interacting with servers.
Proceeds will support the Rotary’s community service activities including foreign exchange and other education programs, the South Kotright Central School backpack program, Delaware County food programs, senior outreach, highway cleanup and village flower baskets.
For more information visit www.HobartRotary.com/festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.