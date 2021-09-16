Grant sessions set by RAG for 2022
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group has two grant funding opportunities for artists and organizations in Delaware County. They include the annual Delaware County Arts Grants program and the new Restart New York Regrant program. Both are designed to fund artistic projects and programs of all disciplines that will take place in 2022 Delaware County.
All those interested in applying for a Delaware County Arts Grant to support projects and programs are required to attend an information session in person or virtually.
Information sessions by Zoom are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 17, and noon Wednesday, Oct. 6.
A Zoom session specifically for individual artists will be held at 5:30 pm. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
An in person session will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Roxbury Arts Group at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
The Delaware County Arts Grant deadline for 2022 projects and programs is Thursday, Nov. 17. The Restart New York Regrant deadline is Thursday Sept. 30.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call the office at 607-326-7908 for more information about the Delaware County Arts Grant Program and to review grant guidelines.
Event at college to address voting
SUNY DELHI — Professors Michael Tweed, Simon Purdy and Michele Frazier will examine the (un)constitutionality of recent voting restrictions at the 18th annual Constitution Day event, “Jim Crow 2.0,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at SUNY Delhi’s Okun Theatre.
The event, to be broadcast on Twitch, is open to in person attendance for students and employees of SUNY Delhi. Because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be available remotely for the broader community at www.twitch.tv/alexandraburwood.
Voter registrations will also be available for in person attendees.
Any NYS residents attending remotely who would like to register to vote, may do so at dmv.ny.gov.
Email Dan Gashler, gashledj@delhi.edu or Lori Tremblay, tremblla@delhi.edu for more information.
