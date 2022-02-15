Ham dinner to be served at Legion
LAURENS — American Legion Post 1688 will sponsor a dine-in or takeout ham dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at its hall at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
The meal will cost $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Church to sponsor dinner for takeout
SIDNEY — A $12 takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 25 River St. in Sidney.
