Ham dinner to be held Saturday at church
WEST WINFIELD — A dine-in or takeout ham dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Federated Church at 452 E. Main St. in West Winfield.
The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, rolls and a brownie sundae.
A choice of coffee, tea, lemonade or water will be included for those who dine-in.
The cost will be $12 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat for free.
