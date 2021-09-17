Ham dinner to be held Saturday at church

WEST WINFIELD — A dine-in or takeout ham dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Federated Church at 452 E. Main St. in West Winfield.

The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, rolls and a brownie sundae.

A choice of coffee, tea, lemonade or water will be included for those who dine-in.

The cost will be $12 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat for free.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you