Saturday lawn sale to be on Route 205
LAURENS — A lawn sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1757 State Highway 205 in Laurens.
Proceeds will benefit the Laurens Fire Department Auxiliary.
Annual meeting to precede event
DUNRAVEN — The Stone School Association will have its annual meeting and election of officers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The 200th anniversary celebration of the Stone School House will follow.
Contact Association President Bill Taylor at wtaylor@catskill.net or 845-586-3994 for more information.
Sunday breakfasts resume in Oxford
OXFORD — Community Sunday breakfasts have resumed at American Legion Post 376 in Oxford following a six-month absence because of the ongoing pandemic.
An all-you-can-eat dine in or takeout breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. every Sunday at the Post at 17 S. Washington Ave. in Oxford.
According to a media release, all required health precautions will be taken with regard to COVID-19. Seating will be limited to 60 patrons at 10 tables which will be sanitized after each use. Chairs will be spaced according to social distancing guidelines.
Volunteer servers, kitchen help and cashiers are needed to help with the weekly breakfasts. Help is also needed with setting up and taking down tables and chairs.
Call 607-843-8166; or email amerlegion@stny.rr.com for more information and to volunteer.
Apple picking set at area orchard
MIDDLEFIELD — Dragon Date and Teen Scene families are invited by Family Resource Network for an afternoon of apple picking from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Middlefield Orchard at 2274 State Highway 166, five miles east of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, FRN will pay for up to 10 pounds of apples per family and provide apple cider and doughnuts.
The required registration is due by Sunday, Sept. 20, and may be completed online at tinyurl.com/yyonzrjo.
The rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 3.
Call FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information or to register by phone.
BOCES board has vacancy to fill
ONC BOCES has a vacancy on its board of education and has extended the application sdeadline to anyone interested in serving to Oct. 2.
Membership would include attending monthly meetings in Milford, Oneonta or Grand Gorge.
By law, preference must be given to residents of the school districts of Andes, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Edmeston, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Milford, Morris, Schenevus, South Kortright, Windham-Ashland-Jewett and Worcester. Those districts do not have board representation at this time.
Interested candidates are asked to call 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or email aoliveri@oncboces.org for more information.
DOAS sponsoring sale of bird seed
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will accept orders for bird seed until Oct. 25.
Proceeds will support speaker fees and costs for meetings, webinars, field trips, programs, events, summer camp programs and the Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch.
Visit tinyurl.com/y54yn68p for product information and an online ordering form.
Reports due from Pomona delegates
SCHENEVUS — The Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Borst Field Pavilion.
According to a media release, reports from Pomona officers, committees and subordinate Granges will be given. If a Grange delegate cannot attend, their report should be mailed to Pomona Secretary Sue Drake, 105 John Deere Road, Cherry Valley, NY 13320.
New business will include the election of a Steward, Flora and an executive committee member along with action on resolutions and a memorial service for members who have departed during the past year.
Attendees are reminded to wear masks and may bring their own chairs. Social distancing should be followed in the pavilion. The Schenevus Grange will provide drinks.
Campaign to expand into Mohawk Valley
COOPERSTOWN — Heat Smart Mohawk Valley will host a virtual kickoff event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, with Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Clean Heating and Cooling Director Donovan Gordon. Heat Smart Otsego Campaign Director Bennett Sandler will also direct the Mohawk Valley campaign and will participate in the program.
The presentation is free, open to the public and will be on Zoom.
According to a media release, a collaboration of the Otsego County Conservation Association and Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, Heat Smart Mohawk Valley is described as a community-based clean heating and cooling campaign focused on helping residents and business owners in the Mohawk Valley lower their energy bills, improve occupant comfort and safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The program offers free energy audits, information about efficiency upgrades and available financing. As further stated in the release, NYSERDA has provided more than $5 million for the operation of Clean Heating and Cooling Community and Heat Smart campaigns.
The addition of the Mohawk Valley builds on the success experienced by Heat Smart Otsego over the last two years, Sandler stated in the release. Counties that will be served include Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery and Oneida, along with Otsego and Schoharie. The campaign will include workshops, webinars, case studies, tours and outreach activities that focus on clean energy efficiency upgrades using heating, cooling and solar technologies.
Visit www.heatsmartmv.org for more information and to register for the program.
Series will examine subject of racism
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present a four-part series of virtual panel discussions examining how the local community and institutions are impacted by racism and how to confront bias and inequities locally to develop a more equitable Cooperstown. “Looking in the Mirror: Cooperstown Reflects on Racism,” will be presented free for the community on Zoom.
According to a media release, the series will examine racism through a variety of lenses, from tourism to education to health care and will feature some leading voices in the community. Registration is available at FOVL.eventbrite.com.
The first panel “Cooperstown Reflects on Racism” discussion will focus on history, demographics and current issues. It will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, with moderator Liane Hirabayashi and co-host Namita Sugandhi. Panelists will be NAACP Oneonta Chapter President Lee Fisher, Cooperstown Graduate Program Associate Professor of History Will Walker, Say Their Names exhibit organizer Jennifer Dibble and Opportunities For Otsego CEO Daniel Maskin.
Additional discussions in the series will be held Sept 30, Oct. 15 and 28. All will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/ for more information.
