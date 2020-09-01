Masons to serve takeout chicken meal
LAURENS — The regular monthly all-you-can-eat chicken and biscuit dinner hosted by the Laurens Masonic Lodge will be held as a takeout-only dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens. Included will be mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and strawberries and ice cream.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance, scouting troops, as well as maintenance of the lodge.
Library to continue virtual programming
SIDNEY — Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St., in Sidney will have Virtual Story Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and 15.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, part one of a Virtual Tech Class will be held. “Help! I can't find anything to read,” will look at available resources that answer that call for help.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
SQSPCA returns to appointment-only, offers discount
HYDE PARK — Because of an influx of adoptable felines of all ages, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering 20 percent off all adoptions through Saturday, Sept. 12.
According to SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes, the shelter is now at capacity for cats and kittens and has a waiting list for new arrivals, prompting the “Back-to-School Adoption Sale,” while a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Otsego County has necessitated the return to appointment-only adoptions.
Adoption fees at the SQSPCA include: spay/neuter; microchip; rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccinations and heartworm/Lyme testing (dogs, age appropriate); rabies/distemper vaccinations and Feline Leukemia/FIV testing (cats, age appropriate); fecal testing; deworming; flea treatment; and basic grooming.
Available kittens and cats range from 2 months to 14 years. Available dogs include mastiff, coonhound and pointer mixes.
For more information or to view the animals, visit www.sqspca.org. To schedule an appointment to adopt, call 607-547-8111.
Meeting on energy road map planned
The Otsego County Board of Representatives created the Otsego County Energy Taskforce, composed of citizens, organizations and the business community, to craft an energy road map for the county. OCET aims to develop strategies that balance the sustainability of the environment including climate, the needs of the business community and the health of its citizens, the county said in a media release.
As part of the process, the OCET developed a survey for businesses to provide input on the energy road map. The Otsego County Chamber in partnership with the OCET will host a webinar at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, about the process and survey, and businesses of all sizes are encouraged to participate. It takes 10 minutes and can be taken before or after the webinar. Those who wish to take the survey should visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/73GDGK2
To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/yylnw3o8.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.