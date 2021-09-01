SQSPCA announces puppy contest
INDEX — In celebration of this year’s National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is inviting members of the public to vote for their favorite canine as part of a weeklong fundraiser.
Four 6-week-old beagle mix puppies — Derek, Marvin, Ted and Larry — will be featured at the shelter for a week starting Thursday, Sept. 2, during which time visitors can cast their votes for a winner by way of donation in person or online.
The SQSPCA Most Popular Puppy will be announced Thursday, Sept. 9,
The puppies are named after the Hall of Fame’s induction Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.
Visitors can vote by dropping money into the puppies’ “Donation Dugouts,” or by viewing the four puppy profiles and donate at www.sqspca.org, the release said. The adoption fee for the puppy with the most support will be waived and that puppy will be named “Most Popular.
The competition is the first event held at the shelter’s new facility at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 just south of the Village of Cooperstown.
Main entrance reopens at DVH
WALTON — As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, the main entrance to UHS Delaware Valley Hospital has reopened to patients and visitors from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The screening process will remain in effect, but will be done at that location. By opening theentrance, patients and visitors, in general, will have a much-shortened walk to get to registration, the medical floor, lab, the imaging department, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation or the GI and cardiac specialists, officials said in a media release.
Anyone arriving after hours, on weekends or holidays should use the emergency room walk-in entrance, and patients needing the ER should always use the ER walk-in entrance, the release said.
Online reading to feature local author
TREADWELL — Woodland Arts Editions will host an online reading of “Kirinski’s Life & Times,” by its author David Bachner. It will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at https://tinyurl.com/43vmjbkb
“Kirinski’s Life & Times” tells the story of fraternal twins Nathan and Arnold Kirinski, who are non-identical in almost every way. Nathan is mercurial, a brilliant philosopher who disappears for years at a time, presenters said in a media release. Arnold, a professor of history, is even-tempered, responsible and conventional. Set across America, the Middle East and Asia, the novel is a composite of memoir, mystery, psychological exploration and philosophical reflection that recounts the brothers’ separate lives, their relationship, and, ultimately, their interwoven quests for meaning and fulfillment.
Bachner lives in Oneonta and in Washington, D.C. He has published fiction, poetry and more while pursuing a career in international education and intergroup relations. He has taught at American University, the Stanford Institute for Intercultural Communication, the Portland Institute for Intercultural Communication, Sookmyung University in Seoul, Korea and Hartwick College, where he served as dean of global studies and acting vice president for academic affairs.
The book is available at the Green Toad Bookstore at198 Main St., in Oneonta or by calling 607-433-8898, or visiting www.davidbachner.com.
