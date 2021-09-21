Program to focus on Kindness Project
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will broadcast its next Word Thursdays Online program live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
According to a media release, the program “Random Acts of Kindness” will feature participants of The Kindness Project, a series of journal entries written by Andes Central School teachers that describe small, heartfelt and uplifting acts of random kindness that have been made into a book. Copies of the book are being shared with schools in Delaware and Otsego counties with empty journals included as an incentive to continue the the project.
Opening remarks will be made on the Power of Kindness by Bernadette Winters-Bell, Oneonta loss and grief therapist and host of the podcast, Weathering the Storm, Cultivating Kindness.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students. Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
